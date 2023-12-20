Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

December 20th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh , Gabriel Rodrigues , Drew Kopp
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The final year is likely upon us for Gege Akutami’s smash Shonen manga hit. With Akutami’s recent statement this month at Jump Festa, we can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule in 2024 to have an explosive salvo of final chapters.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Manga Release Schedule?

Jujutsu Kaisen releases weekly on Sundays and is available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, with occasional hiatuses. Aside from the usual holiday breaks for Weekly Shonen Jump series like New Years, Golden Week, Obon, and Christmas, I will keep you posted on any developments.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Please, note that the Jutusu Kaisen chapter release date schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule.

ChapterRelease Date
247January 7, 2024
248January 21, 2024
249January 28, 2024
250February 4, 2024
251February 11, 2024
252February 18, 2024
253February 25, 2024
254March 3, 2024
255March 10, 2024
256March 17, 2024
257March 24, 2024
258March 31, 2024
259April 7, 20204
260April 14, 2024
261April 21, 2024
262May 5, 2024
263May 12, 2024
264May 19, 2024
265May 26, 2024
266June 2, 2024
267June 9, 2024
268June 16, 2024
269June 23, 2024
270June 30, 2024
271July 7, 2024
272July 14, 2024
273July 21, 2024
274July 28, 2024
275August 4, 2024
276August 11, 2024
277August 18, 2024
278August 25, 2024
279September 1, 2024
280September 8, 2024
281September 15, 2024
282September 22, 2024
283September 29, 2024
284October 6, 2024
285October 13, 2024
286October 20, 2024
287October 27, 2024
288November 3, 2024
289November 10, 2024
290November 17, 2024
291November 24, 2024

Shonen Jump doesn’t take many breaks, so if the author of Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t ask for a hiatus, the manga will be released almost every week. However, fans will want to buckle up as 2024 is likely the final year.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you can find our previously-covered 2023 schedule! As you might have guessed, several unexpected hiatuses happened, but some explosive moments followed too!

ChapterRelease Date
209January 6, 2023
210January 22, 2023
211January 29, 2023
212February 5, 2023
213February 12, 2023
214February 26, 2023
215March 5, 2023
216March 12, 2023
217March 19, 2023
218April 2, 2023
219April 9, 2023
220April 16, 2023
221April 23, 2023
222May 14, 2023
223May 21, 2023
224May 28, 2023
225June 11, 2023
226June 18, 2023
227July 2, 2023
228July 9, 2023
229July 16, 2023
230July 30, 2023
231August 6, 2023
232August 20, 2023
233August 27, 2023
234September 3, 2023
235September 10, 2023
236September 24, 2023
237October 1, 2023
238October 8, 2023
239October 22, 2023
240October 29, 2023
241November 5, 2023
242November 19, 2023
243November 26, 2023
244December 3, 2023
245December 17, 2023
246December 24, 2023

It’s bittersweet to imagine the Dark Trio soon losing its second pillar, but the series has had a spectacular run! However, Chainsaw Man has lately been bringing up the rear with some crazy chapters of its own!

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023

