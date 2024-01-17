Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 249

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

We’ve known from the start that Jujutus Kaisen was building towards a final confrontation between Yuji Itadori and Ryoumen Sukuna, and their climatic showdown may have finally arrived. With the fate of humanity on the line, it’s all or nothing for both combatants.

Of course, Gege Akutami has never missed an opportunity to throw us curveballs, and the sudden arrival of a powerful ally tips the odds in Yuji’s favor and gives fans even more reason to be excited about the next chapter. Speaking of, here’s everything you need to know about the countdown and release date of Jujtusu Kaisen Chapter 248!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 will be released on Sunday, February 4th, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This marks the second break the series has had in 2024, but given how stressful making manga week-by-week is, Gege has more than earned a break. With the series set to end by December of this year, a week-long break shouldn’t be anything to lose hair over.

2024 will be a big year for Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans worldwide will undoubtedly want to be there to see where each turn the story’s final act takes will lead. This handy release chart outlines when new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen become available in every country the series is (officially) available in, so check it out if you want to know!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 24

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 Recap

Jujutsu Kaisen is available on several websites, and the most accessible and user-friendly is Viz Media . Unfortunately, unless you pay for a premium subscription, you’ll be limited in the number of chapters you can read. Another safe option is Manga Plus , which doesn’t require a subscription.

Shrugging off the seemingly decisive blow Yuji dealt him in the last chapter, Sukuna retaliates by casually slicing a hole in his former vessel’s stomach. However, his smugness evaporates once he sees Kirara Hoshi and Ui Ui take Hiromi Higurama away to be healed, and he realizes that Yuji is already healing from the injury, having finally mastered the Reverse Cursed Technique.

Irritated by this development for reasons he doesn’t initially understand, Sukuna spaces out to do some self-reflection (stunning Yuji and the assembled sorcerers). He realizes that he never found a goal greater than pursuing power, while Yuji and his comrades have a mission greater than themselves: killing him. The revelation that ideals can give those he considers weaklings the strength to stand up to him (and that Yuji is the living embodiment of this fact) infuriates Sukuna.

Resolving to kill Yuji and crush his ideals once and for all, Sukuna’s body suddenly changes, growing a face like Master Tengen’s. Atsuya Kusakabe realizes that Kenjaku has given Megumi Fushigoro the power to initiate his plan to merge humanity with Tengen, filling the threat he made after his defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

Announcing his intention to kill everyone still playing the Culling Game and initiate Kenjaku’s master plan, Sukuan sets his sights on Yuji. Before he can close the gap, however, Yuta Okkotsu leaps into the fray and unleashes his monstrous Cursed spirit, Rika, against the King of Curses.

