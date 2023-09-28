Gojo vs. Tengen: Who is Stronger in Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)? Answered

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

In Jujutsu Kaisen, many powerful beings and sorcerers fight every day for the fate of the world. Thankfully, humans have some of the strongest warriors on their side to help them maintain the balance. Two of these incredible warriors are Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of his era, and Tengen, an immortal being who can conjure powerful barriers.

In the story, Gojo and Tengen are allies, both being members of the Jujutsu High staff. However, in the case that they had to fight at some point, who would emerge victorious from this conflict? Below, you will find all the information needed to understand who is stronger in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo, or Tengen.

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Who Between Gojo and Tengen is More Powerful In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Screenshot: Gege Akutani / Shueisha

From what we can infer from Tengen’s powers, which have been seldom depicted in Jujutsu Kaisen, it is unlikely that they could surpass Gojo. Satoru is a sorcerer so powerful that even Kenjaku is scared of him, preferring to seal him than face him in combat. The same Cursed Spirit had no qualms about fighting Tengen during the Culling Games arc.

What’s more, Tengen ended up being defeated by Kenjaku, who absorbed them after their confrontation. Despite how powerful their barriers could have been, Kenjaku found a way to destroy them, a feat that Gojo would no doubt figure out. Satoru’s special skills would have quickly defeated Tengen.

How Much More Powerful is Gojo Than Tengen?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Satoru was born as a member of the Gojo Clan, the first in 400 years to have been blessed with the family’s secret abilities, Limitless and Six Eyes. As such, he was born as a prodigy with power superior to even those in charge of Jujutsu High. Gojo has defeated opponents within seconds when other sorcerers would have struggled greatly against them.

Conversely, Tengen has plenty of experience, as they have been alive for various decades. Nonetheless, their main form of sorcery involves creating strong barriers to keep the students of Jujutsu around the world safe. They are not a fighter, and their technique, while strong, has many flaws.

Satoru would not have to use much energy to create a Domain Expansion that could destroy Tengen’s defenses. He has already been shown destroying similar techniques during the series like the time he shattered Jogo’s Domain Expansion with his own. It is nigh impossible for Tengen to win an encounter with Saturo.

