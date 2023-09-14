Why is Satoru Gojo so Strong in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Without a doubt, Satoru Gojo is arguably the most powerful being in Jujutsu Kaisen. This powerful sorcerer has beaten the most ominous and imposing villains in the series without as much as breaking a sweat. Even when he appears to be defeated, he comes back stronger, ready to make the one who dared hurt him pay for his crimes.

With Gojo being so powerful, many fans of Jujutsu Kaisen wonder where that kind of strength came from. Below, we will answer the question of why is Satoru Gojo so powerful in Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as explain what his abilities are.

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Reason Behind Satoru Gojo’s Unbelievable Strength in Jujutsu Kaisen

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

As a member of the respected and prestigious Gojo family, Satoru is naturally gifted as a sorcerer. However, besides his natural talent as a warrior, he was also trained from a young age to become a powerful sorcerer. Adding to this training the special techniques that only the Gojo family has access to, it is no wonder that Satoru can easily destroy most opponents.

The two most notable abilities of the Gojo bloodline are Limitless and Six Eyes, two incredibly powerful skills that can make a sorcerer exponentially more powerful. Most members of his family are capable of utilizing only one of these skills. Satoru, on the other hand, is the first Gojo in centuries to have been born with the power to use both.

What Can Gojo’s Abilities Achieve?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Limitless is a skill that gives the user the ability to manifest the concept of infinity in the real world. By making use of this power, the caster can manipulate space and matter at will, be it by repelling (Red) or attracting (Blue) matter. Still, the true power behind Limitless can only be accessed by a Gojo family member who was born with Six Eyes as well.

Six Eyes grants its bearer a nigh-unlimited reserve of Cursed Energy and outstanding control over this resource. This skill can be identified because the user will possess deep and bright blue eyes. Besides capturing fans’ hearts, these eyes give their owner heightened senses, the ability to see and perceive Cursed Energy.

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

When a Gojo family member makes use of both, like Satoru, they can use two new abilities that are insanely powerful. The first one is dubbed Purple, which is created by fusing the Red and Blue abilities of Limitless. Whatever is hit by this ability is taken out of reality, being effectively erased from our world.

The most powerful technique Gojo can use is his Domain Expansion, Unlimited Void. If an opponent is trapped inside this technique, they will be brought to an infinite dimension, which will start attacking their minds and senses with unlimited information. They will be unable to do anything, allowing Satoru to swiftly take them down.

