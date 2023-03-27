Image: Gege Akutami and Shueisha, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Satoru Gojo is arguably the series’ most popular character as well as indisputably the biggest powerhouse in Jujutsu Kaisen. But what reason would the world’s strongest sorcerer have to keep his eyes covered? Is it simply a fashion choice like Kakashi’s mask in Naruto or is there a deeper meaning to it? Now, here’s the reason why Gojo covers his eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Why Does Gojo Cover His Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Gojo’s need to cover his eyes is directly related to his Six Eyes ability, which allows him to perceive cursed energy and the world at an unimaginable level. According to the series’ creator Gege Akutami in the first Jujutsu Kaisen Fanbook, the use of both his blindfold and his pitch-black glasses allows Gojo to go by with his day normally, without the need to tire himself through the use of his enhanced perception.

Akutami also revealed that, even with his eyes covered, Gojo’s perception of cursed energy is so advanced that he is able to identify both living beings and objects through the way the particles manifest around or within them.

In the end, it is safe to say that the act of covering his eyes may be seen as Gojo choosing utility over having to be bothered to make constant use of the proprieties of the Reverse Cursed Technique in order to stay perfectly fine and deal with the way his ability would in other situations, overtired his brain.

For those who wish to stay on par with everything Jujutsu Kaisen, you can currently read the series’ officially through both Viz Media’s official site as well as through Manga Plus (for those outside of the US). The second season of the manga’s anime adaptation is set to premiere on July 2023.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023