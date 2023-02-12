Can You Watch the Super Bowl on NFL Plus?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on NFL Plus? NFL Plus is a great streaming platform because you can watch all NFL games on-demand after they air, non-market games live, and much more any NFL fan would want. Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch the Super Bowl and its funny commercials on NFL Plus, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on NFL Plus.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on NFL Plus?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on NFL Plus! However, NFL Plus is only available in the United States. Anyone outside of the United States must visit the Game Pass International Guide website to learn how to watch the Super Bowl using products meant for international citizens. Here is precisely how you can access the Super Bowl and all pre and post-game coverage:

How NFL App Fantasy App NFL.com NFL.com Where Moble/Tablet Connected TV Mobile Web browsers Desktop Web Browser Fox Pre-Game, Super Bowl, Post-Game, and Trophy Ceremony Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Deportes, Pre-Game, Super Bowl, Post-Game, and Trophy Ceremony Yes Yes Yes Yes Source: NFL.com

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

Suppose you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service like NFL Plus or already have a Live TV package with another subscriber, then you can watch the Super Bowl as long as it includes Fox in its live channel package line-up. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023