Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actor Gets Rejected By Karlach In Hilarious Stream Clip

Of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s many irresistibly romanceable companions, Karlach is one of the best. She’s full of energy, loving, and ready to throw herself in a rage to protect those she cares about. While many have found themselves charmed by the Tiefling and, in turn, have charmed her – others aren’t so lucky.

Theo Solomon, who plays Wyll Ravengard and Bernard in the smash-hit RPG, recently found himself on the receiving end of being not-so-subtly rejected by the fiery Barbarian during his playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch.

Theo May Have Been Rejected, But He Shook It Off

In the hilarious Youtube Short, Theo decides to shoot his shot to spend some one-on-one time with Karlach during the Tiefling party at the end of Act 1. In a tragic twist, Karlach shoots him down with her classic “let’s not ruin a good thing” voiceline. Theo plays it off, though, putting on a pair of sunglasses and moving on with the party.

Not to fear – as Theo did manage to score a romantic night with Shadowheart instead. For fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Theo Solomon, the actor streams on Twitch at theosolomon1 and posts clips from his streams on Youtube @TheoSolomon1.

