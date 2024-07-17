Collage style image using official art of Karlach overlayed with broken hearts
Category:
Gaming
Entertainment

Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actor Gets Rejected By Karlach In Hilarious Stream Clip

Being the voice of the Blade of Frontiers wasn't enough to charm this Tiefling.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:16 pm

Of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s many irresistibly romanceable companions, Karlach is one of the best. She’s full of energy, loving, and ready to throw herself in a rage to protect those she cares about. While many have found themselves charmed by the Tiefling and, in turn, have charmed her – others aren’t so lucky.

Recommended Videos

Theo Solomon, who plays Wyll Ravengard and Bernard in the smash-hit RPG, recently found himself on the receiving end of being not-so-subtly rejected by the fiery Barbarian during his playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch.

Theo May Have Been Rejected, But He Shook It Off

In the hilarious Youtube Short, Theo decides to shoot his shot to spend some one-on-one time with Karlach during the Tiefling party at the end of Act 1. In a tragic twist, Karlach shoots him down with her classic “let’s not ruin a good thing” voiceline. Theo plays it off, though, putting on a pair of sunglasses and moving on with the party.

Not to fear – as Theo did manage to score a romantic night with Shadowheart instead. For fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Theo Solomon, the actor streams on Twitch at theosolomon1 and posts clips from his streams on Youtube @TheoSolomon1.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.