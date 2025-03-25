Meghan Markle’s New Post Reveals the Role Prince ‘H’ Plays Behind the Scenes

Meghan Markle is showing fans what life looks like post-royalty—and Prince Harry is the one behind the lens.

Recommended Videos

In a recent Instagram Story, Meghan posted a brief video of birds flying in a tight V formation across a clear blue sky. It’s visually stunning. But what makes it stand out is the caption: “Flying into the week with my family ❤️”.

Followed by a quiet credit: “Thanks to my H for capturing this.”

The nickname “H” isn’t new. Meghan first used it publicly in the couple’s 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, a moment that stood out because she wasn’t just talking about her husband—she was talking about survival, happiness, and why that distinction matters. “It’s not enough to just survive something,” she said then. “That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive.”

Image: Meghan Markle’s Instagram

This latest clip continues that same throughline—soft moments that hint at something deeper. Life after royal duties hasn’t just been about peace and quiet. It’s been about control. Their terms. Their timing. Their lens.

Meghan also shared footage from the kitchen, making an elaborate banana split breakfast with longtime friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. “When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast,” she wrote. The shot: candid, casual, not over-produced. Intimate without feeling staged.

These posts come as Meghan ramps up promotion for her lifestyle brand—originally called American Riviera Orchard, now rebranded as As Ever. In an interview with People, she acknowledged how messy the process has been. “There are tons of twists and turns—even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time.”

She doesn’t pretend to have it all figured out. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out—and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve,” she said.

Sources: People

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy