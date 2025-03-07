Meghan Markle’s Title Sparks New Royal Controversy

In the latest news about the British royal family, royal expert Phil Dampier has shared his thoughts on whether Meghan Markle might lose her Sussex title. Speaking to The Sun, Dampier doubts that King Charles would take any major steps to remove the titles given to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

“I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name” Dampier said. However, he added, “but I’ve always felt he’s reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.” According to Dampier, the situation is complicated because such a move could worsen the existing tensions within the royal family.

Dampier explained that King Charles wanted to keep the possibility of reconciliation with his son open. “”It would be difficult to do and he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse, hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son.” he said. This highlights the ongoing instability in the relationships within the royal family, especially after Harry and Meghan have made so many public statements about their experiences as royals.

Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images

As Meghan Markle focuses on her new projects in television, Dampier shared his thoughts on whether her show might help mend family relationships. He described the show as mostly just talk about things like arranging fruit and lighting candles, suggesting that its content won’t impress those who follow the royal family closely. Still, he acknowledged that Meghan is working hard to build her financial independence, describing Meghan’s attempt to earn money from something other than criticizing the royal family.

Dampier also touched on how King Charles feels about his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. He pointed out the challenges created by the family’s move to the U.S. He added that the King is very close to his other grandchildren, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and that he would likely be just as loving toward Harry and Meghan’s kids if the situation were different.

As royal fans take in this perspective, it raises questions about the ongoing drama that seems to define Harry and Meghan’s public image. Is there a chance for reconciliation between them and the rest of the royal family, or have their titles and opportunities for family closeness been permanently shaped by public opinions and past conflicts?

With King Charles trying to navigate this delicate situation and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focusing on their endeavors, the dynamics of the royal family remain in flux, keeping both royal watchers and entertainment fans intrigued. As the story unfolds, only time will tell how these royal relationships will change and develop.

