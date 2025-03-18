The Royal Family Shines as Netflix’s New Stars Following Meghan Markle’s Latest Setback

Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premiered on March 4, but the response has been far from positive. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the Duchess of Sussex’s solo project, which focuses on her passion for cooking, gardening, and hosting, the show has been met with disappointing viewership numbers and widespread criticism.

Streaming data shows that With Love, Meghan reached only 526,000 households, a significant drop compared to her previous projects. For example, the docuseries Harry & Meghan attracted a massive 2.1 million households, and Markle’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey also garnered a great deal of attention. This sharp contrast in audience interest has led to questions about whether Markle can maintain her appeal without her connection to the British royal family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who hosts the To Die For Daily podcast, discussed these concerns in an interview with Fox News Digital. He said, “With Love, Meghan lacked the one thing that makes her interesting – the in-laws who refused to give her any access to them because they considered her untrustworthy.” Schofield pointed out that much of the public’s interest in Markle is closely tied to her relationship with the royal family, suggesting that viewers are less interested in her independent projects.

The criticism goes even further. Schofield noted that while Markle has built her brand around being a victim of mistreatment by the royals, her attempt to rebrand herself as a lifestyle figure, similar to “Betty Crocker,” has been met with skepticism. “I think people have seen for themselves who Meghan Markle is, and they don’t like her,” he said. “On top of the real lack of authenticity, they’ve already made up their minds about her and don’t have the patience to be convinced otherwise.”

Other experts agree with Schofield’s assessment, arguing that Markle and Prince Harry’s relevance is largely dependent on their ties to the royal family. Many believe that the British Royal Family is the “real star” of Netflix, with content about them performing much better than projects focused solely on the Sussexes.

The criticism of With Love, Meghan comes at a particularly sensitive time for the couple, who are reportedly undergoing a “professional separation.” This move seems to be an attempt to revive their individual careers, especially after Prince Harry’s recent documentary, Polo, also failed to attract a large audience and didn’t make it into Netflix’s top 10. At the same time, Markle independently launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which has added to the speculation about the state of their relationship amid ongoing divorce rumors.

As the Sussexes navigate their careers outside the royal family, it’s unclear whether Markle can change public opinion or recapture the spotlight without the draw of her royal connections. For now, one thing seems clear: authenticity and a connection to their past roles may be key to their future success.

