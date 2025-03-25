“She Turned Our Wedding Into a Fundraiser”: Man Seeks Divorce After New Wife Pressures Guests for Money

Just days after his wedding, a 44-year-old groom says he’s already considering divorce—accusing his new wife of betraying his trust by secretly asking guests for money behind his back.

In a candid Reddit post that’s gone viral on r/AITAH, the groom shared how what was supposed to be a joyful celebration spiraled into emotional turmoil, leaving him feeling “angry,” “betrayed,” and deeply disillusioned. “My trust is broken,” he wrote. “We lost friends and people that I care about. I don’t see how therapy can fix this.”

At the heart of his frustration was a secret campaign his 42-year-old wife allegedly launched months before the wedding: sending emails to guests asking for financial contributions—despite the couple’s agreement not to pressure anyone for money. The groom said he was completely unaware until a friend backed out of attending, revealing the ongoing requests.

“She said okay but still turned around and did it anyway,” he explained. “This has been going on since the holidays, and she never included me in the emails.”

The fallout was visible at the ceremony itself. According to the groom, several guests failed to show, leaving “a chunk” of empty seats in the church. “That wasn’t a great feeling,” he wrote, describing the moment as a black cloud over what should’ve been the happiest day of his life.

The financial betrayal wasn’t the only point of tension. In the days leading up to the wedding, the bride reportedly dyed her hair a drastically different color—something the groom said made her look like “someone else.” He also voiced discomfort with the revealing design of her wedding dress, noting that both of their families come from “very traditional” backgrounds. While he labeled these issues as merely “aesthetic,” they contributed to the growing unease.

“I just wanted our wedding to be an occasion to share our happiness,” he said. “Instead, it felt like a financial obligation to some of our guests.”

The Reddit post quickly sparked debate. Most users rallied behind the groom, calling his wife’s actions a serious breach of trust. “To request money from guests is straight up weird,” one commenter said. Another added, “A wedding should be a celebration of love, not a fundraising event.”

Still, a few users urged him not to rush into a divorce. “Maybe this is a one-off thing that she can learn from,” one person wrote, suggesting counseling before making any final decisions.

Others weren’t so empathetic to the husband, citing his pointed distaste of his bride’s wedding dress.

As the story continues to make waves online, it highlights the complex challenges couples face when values clash—especially during high-pressure milestones like weddings.

