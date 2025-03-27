Trump, The ‘Father of IVF’, Has Now Crowned Himself the ‘Fertilization President’

During a Women’s History Month event at the White House on March 26, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by calling himself the “fertilization president” while announcing the launch of a new Republican Women’s Caucus in Congress.

The caucus, which Trump said will be led by Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) and Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL), is part of a broader push to spotlight women’s issues as the 2024 election approaches. “We’re gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too,” Trump told the crowd, adding, “Between the fertilization and all the other things we’re talking about, it’s gonna be great,” according to journalist Aaron Rupar.

Trump: "We're gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too. The women, between the fertilization and all the other things we're talking about, it's gonna be great. Fertilization. I'm still very proud of it, I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and… pic.twitter.com/TjLuL8lb19 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2025

It’s not the first time Trump has linked himself to fertility. At a Fox News town hall in 2024, he referred to himself as the “father of IVF” after an audience member raised concerns that abortion bans could threaten access to fertility treatment. “I said, explain IVF, very IVF, very quickly. And within about two minutes, I understood it,” Trump said at the time. “We’re totally in favor of IVF.”

His recent comments reference an ongoing legal and political debate stemming from a February ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court, which classified frozen embryos as protected under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. That decision prompted some IVF clinics to pause services, fearing legal consequences. While the ruling didn’t explicitly ban IVF, it added new uncertainty to the procedure’s legal status in certain states.

Trump said Britt had reached out to him directly about the ruling, describing it as an “emergency.” In February, he signed an executive order pledging to expand IVF access and reduce treatment costs, but the order offered no concrete implementation plan. It instead directed agencies to submit recommendations.

Last October, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to Trump’s town hall remarks with sharp criticism, calling them “quite bizarre” “What is he talking about?” she said to PBS News. “His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it in states across the country — and his own platform could end IVF altogether.”

As Trump continues to frame himself as an advocate for fertility treatment, critics point to inconsistencies between his rhetoric and the broader implications of reproductive policies supported by his party. With IVF and reproductive rights emerging as key issues in 2024, Trump’s unusual framing—and self-appointed titles—are likely to keep drawing attention as both public scrutiny and political stakes intensify.

Sources: FOX 32 Chicago, Johns Hopkins, The White House, PBS News

