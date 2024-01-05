What to Do With ‘Fake Portrait of a Noble Before His Death’ in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled with intriguing quests and mysteries. One such item that has puzzled many players is the ‘Fake Portrait of a Noble Before His Death.’ This item can be obtained from Oskar Fevras in the sewers, but what is its purpose? Let’s find out!

How to Use the Fake Portrait of a Noble Before His Death in BG3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although the ‘Fake Portrait of a Noble Before His Death’ seems to be a key item in a quest line involving Oskar Fevras, it’s just a miscellaneous item. It appears Oskar may be selling counterfeit versions of costly paintings in Act 3 to earn some money. If you want, you can buy this and other paintings from him and drop them in your camp to decorate it. His life could have taken a different turn if someone had rescued him from the Zhentarim hideout in Act 1.

Related: All Mystic Carrion Body Part Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

The ‘Free the Artist’ Quest Line

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The portrait is related to Lady Jannath’s estate, located south of the House of Grief and north of the Steel Watch Foundry. If you explore the estate, you’ll discover that Lady Jannath and Oskar share a close relationship, and she has been searching for him. To properly finish this quest, you might need to have started it in an earlier act. Here’s how to follow Oskar’s questline:

Free Oskar from the Zhentarim hideout in Act 1 Look for Oskar in Baldur’s Gate during Act 3 at Lady Jannath’s Estate Toggle on your Non-Lethal Attacks on the Passives tab Incapacitate Oskar who is threatening Lady Jannath in her room Loot Oskar and get the key from him when he is incapacitated Reach the Atelier (you might need a few dimension door spells) Take Oskar’s painting in the Atelier and place on the Painting Stand Go behind the secret door that opened and read the letter Read the letter inside the locked chest Get the Torch of Revocation from the Mystic Carrion in Philgrave’s Mansion Use the Torch of Revocation to destroy the Painting of a Smiling Maiden in the Atelier Return to Oskar and Lady Jannath’s location

Moving forward, the optimal way to conclude this quest is by attempting to persuade Kerri that her behavior is out of character. Go for persuasion checks whenever you can. That said, this is a moment for you to roleplay more than to select the correct dialogue options.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024