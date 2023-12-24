All Baldur’s Gate 3 Merchant Locations in Every Act

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of merchants, and it’s easy to miss talking to many of them before you finish the game. If you don’t want that to happen, this guide will show you where to find every merchant in every act.
Where to Find All Merchants in Baldur’s Gate 3
Act 1
Although there are many merchants in Act 1, you shouldn’t worry too much about most of them. The ones you want to talk to in the first map are Dammon and the ones in the Goblin camp. If you’re looking for lockpick tools, make sure to visit Arron in the Emerald Grove. Then, when headed to the Gythianki Crèche, look for Brem for lockpick tools, and Cyrel and Esther for unusual items and gear. In the Underdark, all merchants have something interesting to offer.
|Merchant
|Location
|Arron
|Emerald Grove
|Auntie Ethel
|Emerald Grove (and then Riverside Teahouse later)
|Dammon
|Emerald Grove
|Mattis
|Emerald Grove
|Mol
|Emerald Grove
|Glomp
|Goblin Camp
|Grat
|Goblin Camp
|Roah Moonglow
|Goblin Camp
|Brem
|The Risen Road
|Cyrel
|The Risen Road Tollhouse
|A’jak’nir Jeera
|Crèche Y’llek (Rosymorn Monastery)
|Esther
|Rosymorn Monastery Trail (Rosymorn Monastery)
|Blurg
|Ebonlake Grotto (Underdark)
|Derryth Bonecloak
|Ebonlake Grotto (Underdark)
|Omeluum
|Ebonlake Grotto (Underdark)
|Kith
|Grymforge (Underdark)
|Greymon
|Grymforge (Underdark)
Act 2
When you reach the dark lands, NPCs with whom you can interact can be found in the same areas, except for Sister Lidwin and Hoarding Merregon.
|Merchant
|Location
|Barcus
|Last Light Inn
|Dammon
|Last Light Inn
|Mattis
|Last Light Inn
|Talli
|Last Light Inn
|Sister Lidwin
|House of Healing
|Hoarding Merregon
|Gauntlet of Shar
|Araj Oblodra
|Moonrise Towers
|Lann Tarv
|Moonrise Towers
|Roah Moonglow
|Moonrise Towers
Act 3
Act 3 has even more merchants than Act 1. There are way too many places to visit, and way too many things to buy. Boney sells scrolls, which are always useful. Danthelon’s Dancing Axe has good weapons and it’s fairly easy to find.
Carmen and Figaro have many clothes and dyes, Vicar Humbletoes and Nansi Gretta have scrolls, and Dammon will be back with weapons and armor. Make sure to visit Lorroakan’s Projection at Sorcerous Sundries since he has rare scrolls and good magic items.
|Merchant
|Location
|Bumpnagel
|Angleiron’s Cellar (Rivington)
|Exxvikyap
|Rivington General (Rivington)
|Ferg Drogher
|Requisitioned Barn (Rivington)
|Mattis
|Requisitioned Barn (Rivington)
|Boney
|Circus of the Last Days (Rivington)
|Popper
|Circus of the Last Days (Rivington)
|Zara the Mummy
|Circus of the Last Days (Rivington)
|Carmen Pennygood
|Carm’s Garm (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Entharl Danthelon
|Danthelon’s Dancing Axe (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Hoots Hooligan
|Sharess’ Caress (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Stylin’ Horst
|The Velveteen Elixir (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Quartermaster Arkleia Oloril
|Wyrm’s Rock Fortress (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Traveller Griska
|Fraygo’s Flophouse (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Thodric Shedeever
|Along the bridge (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Roberon Silt
|Along the bridge (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Velson Oakes
|Along the bridge (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Glynda Oltower
|Along the bridge (Wyrm’s Crossing)
|Oliver Tefoco
|Beehive General Goods (Lower City)
|Nansi Gretta
|The Bibliophile (Lower City)
|Derryth Bonecloak or Baelen Bonecloak
|Bonecloak’s Apothecary (Lower City)
|Thomas C. Quirkilious
|Chromatic Scale (Lower City)
|Helsik
|Devil’s Fee (Lower City)
|Alan Alyth
|Elfsong Tavern (Lower City)
|Lakrissa
|Elfsong Tavern (Lower City)
|Figaro ‘Facemaker’ Pennygood
|Facemaker’s Boutique (Lower City)
|Avery Sonshal
|Felogyr’s Fireworks (Lower City)
|Clerk Tamara
|Felogyr’s Fireworks (Lower City)
|Dammon
|Forge of the Nine (Lower City)
|Skittle
|Heapside Prison (Lower City)
|Mystic Carrion or Thrumbo
|Philgrave’s Mansion (Lower City)
|Bosun Gannet
|The Blushing Mermaid (Lower City)
|Tender Henk
|The Singing Lute (Lower City)
|Omotola
|The Glitter Gala (Lower City)
|Lorroakan’s Projection or Rolan
|Sorcerous Sundries (Lower City)
|Tolna Tome-Monger
|Sorcerous Sundries (Lower City)
|Gloomy Fentonson
|Stormshore Armoury (Lower City)
|Fytz the Firecracker
|Stormshore Armoury (Lower City)
|Vicar Humbletoes
|Stormshore Tabernacle (Lower City)
|Old Troutman
|Eastern Docks (Lower City)
|Bareki
|Undercity Ruins (Lower City Sewers)
|Severn
|Guildhall bar (Lower City Sewers)
|Sticky Dondo
|Guildhall (Lower City Sewers)
|Echo of Abazigal
|Murder Tribunal (Lower City Sewers)
|Koll
|The Watch Citadel (High Hall)