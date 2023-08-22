Baldur’s Gate 3 Potion Vendor: Where to Buy Greater and Superior Potions of Healing

When used, healing potions can heal a party member for a specific amount of HP. While expensive, they can provide a quick source of healing in a pinch, making them worth having in your inventory. However, knowing where to buy them in Acts 1, 2, and 3 of Baldur’s Gate can be confusing since NPCs will move as you progress through the game. Here’s where to buy greater and superior potions of healing in Baldur’s Gate 3 from potion vendors in every act.
Where to Buy Healing Potions in Baldur’s Gate 3
|Potion Type
|Cost
|HP Restored
|Merchant
|Potion of Healing
|60 GP
|2D4+2
|Aaron
Auntie Ethel
Cyrel
Derryth Bonecloack
Roah Moonglow
|Potion of Greater Healing
|100 GP
|4D4+4
|Auntie Ethel
Derryth Bonecloack
Roah Moonglow
|Potion of Superior Healing
|500 GP
|8D4+8
|Derryth Bonecloack
If you want to stock up on Potion of Superior Healing, ensure you do so before leaving Act 1, as Derryth Bonecloack can only be found during Act 1. However, you can buy Potion of Greater Healing through Act 3.
Where to Buy Healing Potions in Act 1
There are five locations you can buy Healing Potions at in Act 1:
- Druid Grove: Auntie Ethel
- Sunlit Wetlands: Auntie Ethel
- The Hollow: Arron
- The Risen Road (Toll House): Cyrel
- Myconid Village: Derryth Bonecloak
- Shattered Sanctum: Roah Moonglow
Where to Buy Healing Potions in Act 2
There is only one location you can buy Healing potions during Act 2:
- Moonrise Tower: You can find Roah Moonglow at this location.
Where to Buy Healing Potions in Act 3
There are three locations you can buy healing potions in Act 3:
- Beehive General Goods: This vendor is located in the Lower City. On the map, it’s roughly halfway between The Blushing Mermaid and the Heapside Strand waypoint. Southwest of Stormshore Armory and north of the Counting House.
- Bone Cloaks Apothecary: This vendor is located across from the lower city central wall waypoint.
- Sewers: You will find Roah Moonglow when completing Jahira’s companion quest. She will be speaking with Minsc after the robbery.
- Stormshore Tabernacle: This vendor is located east of Elfsong Tavern. A priest named Victor Humbletoes sells all the healing potions you need.
- The Blushing Mermaid: You will find Auntie Ethel in the basement.
Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.
- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023