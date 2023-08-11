Where to Find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Clothing Store to Buy New Armor and Outfits

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to thoroughly customize the looks of your party by making use of a wide array of armor, clothes, and even undergarments, many of which can allow you truly stand out no matter where you are adventuring or what evil you are facing. But are there any Clothing Stores in Baldur’s Gate 3? And if so, where can you find them?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Clothing Store Location

Although you will be able to buy select pieces of clothing by interacting with a few traders throughout your campaign, we were only able to, until the time of writing, find one truth to form Clothing Store in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is located in the Lost City (Baldur’s Gate) map. But be advised, as you will only be able to enter the city after reaching Act 3.

Once in the Lost City, the store will be called Facemaker’s Boutique and will be located in the northeastmost portion of the map. More specifically, the store will be located above The Glitter Gala (in map view) and in front of the Baldur’s Gate Waypoint, which will be in turn located right from the House of Grief and directly below the map’s north entrance.

Related: Should You Let Volo Try to Remove the Parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Among its selection, Facemaker’s Boutique will feature a few exclusive sets of clothing, hats, and undergarments, many of which, like the Elegant Robe and the Angelic Scion Outfit can be purchased relatively cheap (The Elegant Robe will be available for 353 Gold Pieces, while the Angelic Scion Outfit will be available for 284).

The store will also sell a wide array of rare dyes, which you can then use to change the color palette of both armor and clothing. You can check out how to use dyes to change the look of your gear in the game on our How to Dye and Customize Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 guide.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023