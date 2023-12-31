Baldur’s Gate 3 Dye Vendor: Where to Buy All Dye Colors

If you’re looking for the locations of all dye vendors in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re in the right place! Here, we’ll cover all their locations and the specific dyes they offer.
In BG3, dyes are consumable items that you can use with different equipment and clothing to change their original color. Keep in mind the same dye can appear quite different when applied to various types of equipment.
The Location of All Dye Vendors In BG3
Please be aware that not all dyes are accessible throughout the entire game. For instance, after Dammon departs from the Emerald Grove in Act 1, you won’t be able to purchase Orange Dye and Pale Green Dye from him anymore.
Uncommon Dyes
- Consumable: Single Use
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
- Price: 3 gp
|Uncommon Dye
|Vendors
|Blue Dye
|Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
|Green Dye
|Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
|Light Blue Dye
|Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Muddy Red Dye
|Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
|Ocean Dye
|Arron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Orange Dye
|Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
|Pale Green Dye
|Arron in the Emerald Grove
Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in the Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Pale Orange Dye
|Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Purple Dye
|Arron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Red Dye
|Dammon in the Emerald Groveand in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
|Sea Green Dye
|Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Swamp Green Dye
|Arron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
|Yellow Dye
|Arron in the Emerald Grove
Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Rare Dyes
- Consumable: Single Use
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
- Price: 6 gp
|Rare Dye
|Vendors
|Baby Blue and Gold Dye
|Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn.
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Black and Azure Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Black and Furnace Red Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Bloody Plum Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Brown Alabaster Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Black and Jade Green Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Black and Summer Green Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Deep Lilac Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Harlequin Black and White Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Indigo Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Lavender Dye
|Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn.
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Lime, Lemon, and Lichen Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Mellow Fruit Dye
|Brem at the Zhentarim Basement
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Pale Pink Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Zara the Mummy at the Circus of The Last Days
|Pink and Leaf Green Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Sage Green Dye
|Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|White and Scarlet Dye
|Brem in the Zhentarim Basement
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Lady Esther on the Rosymorn Monastery Trail
Very Rare Dyes
- Consumable: Single Use
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
- Price: 10 gp
|Very Rare Dye
|Vendors
|Boreal Blue Dye
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Cobalt Dye
|Found in container in Crèche Y’llek
Gloomy Fentonson in the Stormshore Armoury
Helsik in the Devil’s Fee
Stealable from upper room of Carm’s Garm
|Custard and Pink Rose Dye
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Dark Amethyst Dye
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Drake General Dye
|Digital Deluxe Edition DLC item
|Faewild Green and Dun Dye
|Helsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins
|Gorgeous Maroon Dye
|Helsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Jet and Pink Rose Dye
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins
|Lush Burgundy
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Peach and Apricot Dye
|Helsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
|Sinful Red on Bone White
|Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins