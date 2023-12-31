Baldur’s Gate 3 Dye Vendor: Where to Buy All Dye Colors

The complete list of all dyes and who to buy them from.

If you’re looking for the locations of all dye vendors in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re in the right place! Here, we’ll cover all their locations and the specific dyes they offer.

In BG3, dyes are consumable items that you can use with different equipment and clothing to change their original color. Keep in mind the same dye can appear quite different when applied to various types of equipment.

The Location of All Dye Vendors In BG3

Please be aware that not all dyes are accessible throughout the entire game. For instance, after Dammon departs from the Emerald Grove in Act 1, you won’t be able to purchase Orange Dye and Pale Green Dye from him anymore.

Uncommon Dyes

  • Consumable: Single Use
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
  • Price: 3 gp
Uncommon DyeVendors
Blue DyeDammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Green DyeDammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Light Blue DyeDammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Muddy Red DyeDammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3
Ocean DyeArron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Orange DyeDammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Pale Green DyeArron in the Emerald Grove
Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in the Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Pale Orange DyeDammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Purple DyeArron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Red DyeDammon in the Emerald Groveand in Act 1
Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Sea Green DyeQuartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Swamp Green DyeArron in the Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Yellow DyeArron in the Emerald Grove
Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1
Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2
Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3

Rare Dyes

Baldurs-Gate-3-BG3-Clothing-Store-Locations-Carms-Garm-Rivington
  • Consumable: Single Use
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
  • Price: 6 gp
Rare DyeVendors
Baby Blue and Gold DyeQuartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn.
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Black and Azure DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Black and Furnace Red DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Bloody Plum DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Brown Alabaster DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Black and Jade Green DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Black and Summer Green DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Deep Lilac DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Harlequin Black and White DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Indigo DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Lavender DyeQuartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn.
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Lime, Lemon, and Lichen DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Mellow Fruit DyeBrem at the Zhentarim Basement
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Pale Pink DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Zara the Mummy at the Circus of The Last Days
Pink and Leaf Green DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sage Green DyeCarmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
White and Scarlet DyeBrem in the Zhentarim Basement
Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto
Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Lady Esther on the Rosymorn Monastery Trail

Very Rare Dyes

Baldurs-Gate-3-BG3-Clothing-Store-Locations-Facemakers-Boutique-Lower-City
  • Consumable: Single Use
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Weight: 0.1 kg / 0.2 lb
  • Price: 10 gp
Very Rare DyeVendors
Boreal Blue DyeFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Cobalt DyeFound in container in Crèche Y’llek
Gloomy Fentonson in the Stormshore Armoury
Helsik in the Devil’s Fee
Stealable from upper room of Carm’s Garm
Custard and Pink Rose DyeFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Dark Amethyst DyeFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Drake General DyeDigital Deluxe Edition DLC item
Faewild Green and Dun DyeHelsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins
Gorgeous Maroon DyeHelsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Jet and Pink Rose DyeFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins
Lush BurgundyFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Peach and Apricot DyeHelsik in the Devil’s Fee
Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sinful Red on Bone WhiteFigaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique
Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins

