Baldur’s Gate 3 Dye Vendor: Where to Buy All Dye Colors

If you’re looking for the locations of all dye vendors in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re in the right place! Here, we’ll cover all their locations and the specific dyes they offer.

In BG3, dyes are consumable items that you can use with different equipment and clothing to change their original color. Keep in mind the same dye can appear quite different when applied to various types of equipment.

The Location of All Dye Vendors In BG3

Please be aware that not all dyes are accessible throughout the entire game. For instance, after Dammon departs from the Emerald Grove in Act 1, you won’t be able to purchase Orange Dye and Pale Green Dye from him anymore.

Uncommon Dyes

Uncommon Dye Vendors Blue Dye Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1

Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3 Green Dye Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1

Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3

Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto Light Blue Dye Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1

Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Muddy Red Dye Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1

Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3 Ocean Dye Arron in the Emerald Grove

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Orange Dye Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1

Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto Pale Green Dye Arron in the Emerald Grove

Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1

Dammon in the Last Light Inn in Act 2

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Pale Orange Dye Dammon in the Emerald Grove in Act 1

Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Purple Dye Arron in the Emerald Grove

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Red Dye Dammon in the Emerald Groveand in Act 1

Dammon in in Last Light Inn in Act 2 Sea Green Dye Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Swamp Green Dye Arron in the Emerald Grove

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn Yellow Dye Arron in the Emerald Grove

Dammon in The Hollow in Act 1

Dammon in Last Light Inn in Act 2

Dammon in Forge of the Nine in Act 3

Rare Dyes

Rare Dye Vendors Baby Blue and Gold Dye Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn.

Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Black and Azure Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Black and Furnace Red Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Bloody Plum Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Brown Alabaster Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Black and Jade Green Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Black and Summer Green Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Deep Lilac Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Harlequin Black and White Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Indigo Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Lavender Dye Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn.

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Lime, Lemon, and Lichen Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Araj Oblodra in the Moonrise Towers

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Mellow Fruit Dye Brem at the Zhentarim Basement

Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn

Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Pale Pink Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique

Zara the Mummy at the Circus of The Last Days Pink and Leaf Green Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Barcus Wroot in the Last Light Inn

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Sage Green Dye Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique White and Scarlet Dye Brem in the Zhentarim Basement

Derryth Bonecloak in the Ebonlake Grotto

Carmen Pennygood at Carm’s Garm

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique

Lady Esther on the Rosymorn Monastery Trail

Very Rare Dyes

Very Rare Dye Vendors Boreal Blue Dye Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Cobalt Dye Found in container in Crèche Y’llek

Gloomy Fentonson in the Stormshore Armoury

Helsik in the Devil’s Fee

Stealable from upper room of Carm’s Garm Custard and Pink Rose Dye Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Dark Amethyst Dye Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Drake General Dye Digital Deluxe Edition DLC item Faewild Green and Dun Dye Helsik in the Devil’s Fee

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique

Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins Gorgeous Maroon Dye Helsik in the Devil’s Fee

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Jet and Pink Rose Dye Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique

Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins Lush Burgundy Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Peach and Apricot Dye Helsik in the Devil’s Fee

Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique Sinful Red on Bone White Figaro Pennygood at the Facemaker’s Boutique

Sticky Dondo at the Undercity Ruins