Should You Let Volo Try to Remove the Parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You may be wondering whether you should let Volo try to remove the parasite from your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choosing yes or no in this situation will lead to two different outcomes, and we are here to explain both. This guide will explain what happens when you allow Volo to remove the parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens if You Let Volo Remove the Parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Simply put, you should let Volo remove the parasite from your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. While it seems scary to go through a dangerous procedure from someone who appears to have no idea what they’re doing, you will get a reward that can be helpful in future objectives. After removing the parasite, you will lose an eye, and in return, Volo will give you an Ersatz Eye. The Ersatz Eye allows you to see invisible creatures within 30 feet.

So although the procedure is traumatic, the result is a helpful eye and a hilarious cutscene that makes the choice worth it. The Ersatz Eye ability is beneficial in specific areas such as the Underdark, a location known to have many invisible creatures.

Suppose you don’t allow Volo to attempt the parasite removal procedure. In that case, you won’t receive the Ersatz Eye, ridding yourself of the ability to permanently detect invisible creatures throughout your playthrough. Instead, nothing will happen, and the sequence will end.

The Ersatz Eye is a passive ability meaning you don’t have to equip it like a normal item or piece of equipment. Instead, it will be automatically attached to the character that went through the procedure with Volo.

In the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, the consequences for allowing Volo to remove the parasite differed. Before, you would lose your eye and also lose 1 point towards intelligence, making the decision less worth it than it is in the final version.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023