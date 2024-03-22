Silver Coins are not easy to come buy. You can’t just sell items to get them, they must be earned. This guide will walk you through the ins and outs of how to farm silver coins in Rise of the Ronin.

Silver Coins are more than just shiny trinkets in this game. They serve as a premium currency, setting them apart from the regular money you earn from selling items. These coins are your ticket to acquiring special items that can’t be bought with regular money. If you want to increase your stats by farming Treatises in Rise of the Ronin, you better learn how to get Silver Coins.

How to Earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

You gain Silver Coins by completing objectives such as petting cats, defeating fugitives, and completing Camera Missions. Let’s delve into each of these methods:

Complete Side Objectives

Tackling Ronin, Bond, or Grass Roots Missions not only advances your game but also adds a few Silver Coins to your stash.

Send out Pilgrim Dogs

Early in the game, you’ll unlock the Pilgrim Dog feature. Send your dog on a pilgrimage with some money, and it’ll return with rewards, including Silver Coins.

Complete Camera Missions

After completing the Locating the Camera Mission, you’ll start seeing camera symbols on the map. Visit these locations, snap the right picture, and you’ll earn rewards, including Silver Coins.

Hunt Down Fugitives

Fugitives are formidable foes in “Rise of the Ronin”. Each fugitive boasts a unique combat style, making them a challenging adversary. But the thrill of the hunt is worth it, as defeating fugitives unlocks items that can be purchased with Silver Coins.

Pet Cats

Cats aren’t just cute companions in this game. They’re also a source of Silver Coins. Listen for their meows, find them on the map, and pet them to earn three Silver Coins per feline friend.