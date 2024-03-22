Category:
GAME GUIDES

How to Farm Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

Silver Coins are not easy to come buy. You can’t just sell items to get them, they must be earned...
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 02:57 pm
Spending Silver Coins to Buy Treatises from Usugumo Dayu
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Silver Coins are not easy to come buy. You can’t just sell items to get them, they must be earned. This guide will walk you through the ins and outs of how to farm silver coins in Rise of the Ronin.

Recommended Videos

Silver Coins are more than just shiny trinkets in this game. They serve as a premium currency, setting them apart from the regular money you earn from selling items. These coins are your ticket to acquiring special items that can’t be bought with regular money. If you want to increase your stats by farming Treatises in Rise of the Ronin, you better learn how to get Silver Coins.

How to Earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

Silver-Coins-in-Rise-of-the-Ronin
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You gain Silver Coins by completing objectives such as petting cats, defeating fugitives, and completing Camera Missions. Let’s delve into each of these methods:

Complete Side Objectives

Tackling Ronin, Bond, or Grass Roots Missions not only advances your game but also adds a few Silver Coins to your stash.

Send out Pilgrim Dogs

Early in the game, you’ll unlock the Pilgrim Dog feature. Send your dog on a pilgrimage with some money, and it’ll return with rewards, including Silver Coins.

Complete Camera Missions

After completing the Locating the Camera Mission, you’ll start seeing camera symbols on the map. Visit these locations, snap the right picture, and you’ll earn rewards, including Silver Coins.

Hunt Down Fugitives

Fugitives are formidable foes in “Rise of the Ronin”. Each fugitive boasts a unique combat style, making them a challenging adversary. But the thrill of the hunt is worth it, as defeating fugitives unlocks items that can be purchased with Silver Coins.

Pet Cats

Cats aren’t just cute companions in this game. They’re also a source of Silver Coins. Listen for their meows, find them on the map, and pet them to earn three Silver Coins per feline friend.

related content
Read Article The Best Gift for Each Character in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
The Best Gift for Each Character in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Gonzo is defeated in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Buying a Treatise of Strength in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Best Gift for Each Character in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
The Best Gift for Each Character in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Gonzo is defeated in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Buying a Treatise of Strength in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Author
Davi Braid
Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.