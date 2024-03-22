What Are Cats For in Rise of the Ronin?

Did you pet a bunch of cats and are now wondering why you’re doing it? Aside from the obvious fact that cats are cute, you might want to keep finding and petting those cats to earn rewards. Here’s what cats are for in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin is a game that employs well-known mechanics. The game map is filled with icons indicating side quests and objectives. Completing these tasks rewards the player, although not all rewards are exciting. However, among the plethora of junk items, you occasionally stumble upon a rare piece of gear that significantly enhances your avatar’s appearance or skill points. Those rewards are definitely worth pursuing.

The Role of Cats in Rise of the Ronin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The cats in Rise of the Ronin gain significance once you’ve established a bond with the geisha named Usugumo Dayu. After forming this connection, you can visit the pleasure district and report to Usugumo Dayu in the same house about the cats you’ve found.

The more cats you find, the more rewards she’ll have for you. However, these rewards are not free; you will need to pay for them with silver coins. The most coveted items are the Treatises and decorative items. For example, you can purchase an Incense Basket, which increases the frequency of visits from characters who have a fondness for plants or incense.

Usugumo Dayu also offers a variety of attire, including humorous helmets and beautiful traditional Japanese clothes. If you’re interested, she has an epic Katana, leather gloves, and a fedora hat. I was particularly drawn to these items, and thanks to them, I was able to style my protagonist as a hipster Ronin for a while.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you find more cats, your bond with Usugumo Dayu strengthens, eventually unlocking the Ikebana item. This item increases the visit frequency for the Veiled Vow, adding another layer of depth to the gameplay in Rise of the Ronin. If you want to increase your bond with Dayu, make sure to talk to her whenever you have the chance. She likes poetry and cats, so find gifts that relate to those two things to significantly increase your bond to her.

Note that some cats won’t be waiting for you to pet them. There are cats, like the one in the Pleasure District, that will run away when you approach. You’ll have to crouch and slowly get closer to prevent disturbing the cat. The rest works just like with any other cat, press R1 to pet it and then report to Usugumo.