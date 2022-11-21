Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes are so you can unlock free content? Mystery Gifts are an easy way to unlock content for your game and are usually free. Mystery Gifts can include a wide variety of content, like a Pikachu with a special move and Tera Type or an Adventure set with many valuable items. Here are all the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes you can use to unlock free content.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

Here are all current Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes available:

Mystery Gift Code Gift Expiration Date Code is sent to the email of guidebook purchasers 100 x Potions None Code is sent to the email of guidebook purchasers 100 x Rare Candy S None Automatically given to Double Pack purchasers 200 x Poké Balls None Get via Internet, available to all players Adventure Set 03/07/2023 Code is sent to the email of eShop purchasers Special Pikachu 02/28/2023

We will update the above table as new Mystery Gift codes become available.

How do I Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet?

The first thing you need to do is unlock the ability to access the Mystery Gift Codes menu, which you can accomplish by reaching a Pokémon center. This will take you about 90-minutes of playtime. Once you have reached the first Pokémon center, you will gain access to the Poké Portal on the menu screen. From here, you have several options to redeem content. Here are the various options you have available to you:

Get via Internet

Get with Code/Password

Check Mystery Gifts

Check Poké Portal News

Get via Internet

The Get via Internet option will search for available gifts you can download. You can only download one gift at a time. This option is available for all players and is what you want to use to get the Adventure Set gift.

Get with Code/Password

The Get with Code/Password option allows you to enter a mystery gift code. Once the code has been entered and verified, the gift will download to your game. For example, you want this option to get a Special Pikachu gift using the Mystery Gift code you received via email.

Check Mystery Gifts

The Check Mystery Gifts option will display a list of all Mystery Gifts you have obtained using either of the above methods.

Check Poké Portal News

The Check Poké Portal News option will provide you with up-to-date news from Nintendo on anything Mystery Gift related, so check back often!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022