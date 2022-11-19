Are you wondering where to buy items for Pokémon to Hold in Scarlet and Violet? Held Items are items that your Pokémon can hold to gain boosts to their move types and abilities, like increased accuracy and damage. Held items can also boost the effects of abilities like the Big Root held item, which boosts the amount of Health healed by HP-stealing abilities. Here is everything you need to know about where to buy items for Pokémon to hold in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Buy Items for Pokémon to Hold in Scarlet and Violet

You can buy items for Pokémon to hold from the Delibird Presents shops in the Paldea Region. There are three cities in the Paldea Region where the Delibird Presents shops are located: Cascafarra, Levincia, and Mesagoza. Each Delibird Presents shop sells different items, like an Everstone, so you must browse the inventory of all shops. To make it easier, we have provided an alphabetical list of all Held items and their Delibird Presents shop locations. Hence, you know exactly where to buy items for Pokémon to hold.

Ability Shield: Mesagoza

Absorb Bulb: Cascarrafa

Adrenaline Orb: Levincia

Air Balloon: Cascarrafa

Assault Vest: Mesagoza

Big Root: Cascarrafa

Binding Band: Levincia

Black Belt: Levincia

Black Gasses: Levincia

Black Sludge: Levincia

Blunder Policy: Mesagoza

Bright Powder: Cascarrafa

Cell Battery: Cascarrafa

Charcoal: Mesagoza

Choice Band: Mesagoza

Choice Scarf: Mesagoza

Choice Specs: Mesagoza

Clear Amulet: Mesagoza

Covert Cloak: Levincia

Damp Rock: Cascarrafa

Destiny Knot: Mesagoza

Dragon Fang: Cascarrafa

Eject Button: Levincia

Eject Pack: Levincia

Electric Seed: Cascarrafa

Eviolite: Mesagoza

Expert Belt: Mesagoza

Flame Orb: Levincia

Focus Band: Mesagoza

Focus Sash: Mesagoza

Grassy Seed: Cascarrafa

Grip Claw: Mesagoza

Hard Stone: Cascarrafa

Heat Rock: Cascarrafa

Heavy-Duty Boots: Levincia

Icy Rock: Cascarrafa

Iron Ball: Levincia

King’s Rock: Mesagoza

Lagging Tail: Levincia

Leftovers: Cascarrafa

Life Orb: Mesagoza

Light Clay: Cascarrafa

Loaded Dice: Levincia

Luminous Moss: Cascarrafa

Magnet: Cascarrafa

Mental Herb: Cascarrafa

Metal Coat: Levincia

Metronome: Levincia

Miracle Seed: Mesagoza

Mirror Herb: Cascarrafa

Misty Seed: Cascarrafa

Muscle Band: Mesagoza

Mystic Water: Mesagoza

Never-Melt Ice: Levincia

Normal Gem: Cascarrafa

Poison Barb: Cascarrafa

Power Herb: Cascarrafa

Protective Pads: Levincia

Psychic Seed: Cascarrafa

Punching Glove: Mesagoza

Quick Claw: Mesagoza

Razor Claw: Mesagoza

Red Card: Levincia

Ring Target: Levincia

Rocky Helmet: Mesagoza

Room Service: Levincia

Safety Goggles: Levincia

Scope Lens: Levincia

Sharp Beak: Mesagoza

Shed Shell: Cascarrafa

Shell Bell: Levincia

Silk Scarf: Mesagoza

Silver Powder: Mesagoza

Smooth Rock: Cascarrafa

Snowball: Cascarrafa

Soft Sand: Levincia

Spell Tag: Cascarrafa

Sticky Barb: Levincia

Terrain Extender: Cascarrafa

Throat Spray: Mesagoza

Toxic Orb: Levincia

Twisted Spoon: Levincia

Utility Umbrella: Cascarrafa

Weakness Policy: Mesagoza

White Herb: Cascarrafa

Wide Lens: Levincia

Wise Glasses: Mesagoza

Zoom Lens: Levincia

It is also possible to find Held items in Paldea, like a Leaf Stone, but it is the easiest to buy them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022