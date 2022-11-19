Where to Find an Everstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Everstone is a fantastic item if you’re not quite ready to let your small pokemon grow up just yet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the latest generation of Pokemon RPGs where players can vie for competitive dominance online, grow their Pokedex, or just hang out with their favorite pokemon. It’s a wholesome game series with plenty of opportunities to enjoy it regardless of what age you are. One puzzling item in this series is the Everstone, a held item that has the curious effect of preventing its holder from evolving. While this might seem counterintuitive at first, there are multiple uses available for the Everstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Getting the Everstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Very Easy

Delibird Presents will be a helpful asset for items like these.

Unlike the Fire Stone, Water Stone, or Leaf Stone, the Everstone can be bought as soon as you get to a Delibird Presents shop without having to beat any gyms. You can buy this stone in the General Goods section for ₽3000 and have it for any of your pokemon as soon as you enter Mesagoza within your first hour or so of playing the game. This is the simplest, most accessible way to locate and buy an Everstone. You can get them at these locations:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

The item is a valuable held item and a mainstay for pokemon since its introduction in Generation II, Gold and Silver. Its use might be surprising or even counterintuitive at first glance, but there are multiple practical, and emotional reasons why they’re helpful.

Everstones Are Vital in Pokemon Breeding or Trainers Not Ready to See Their Pokemon Grow Up

The truth is that the Everstone’s power to prevent evolution allows a treasured pokemon to remain unchanged, and for breeders, it allows the holder to pass whatever Nature it carries to its offspring. This can be done regardless of gender, or if the pokemon is being bred with a Ditto. But for those not yet ready to see their pokemon grow up, or perhaps because they prefer their unevolved state, or don’t want to accidentally evolve Cubone into the wrong form. Having a Pokemon carry this while breeding with a Ditto or suitable partner with perfect IV stats and carrying a Destiny Knot is a perfect breeding combo.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022