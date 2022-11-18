Where to Find a Water Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Looking for a Water Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Evolution stones have consistently been some of the rarest items in Pokemon games, and Scarlet and Violet continue that trend by making them very hard to find throughout the Paldea region. While there are a few guaranteed ways to get your hands on basic evolution items like Water Stones, you’ll have to progress far into the game to unlock those methods. Early in the game, you’ll have to rely on luck for the most part, but there are ways to make your search for a Water Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet much easier.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Stone Locations

Like most items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Water Stones are found on the ground as random drops throughout the Paldea region. They will not appear as Poke Balls as common items do, but rather a tiny sparkle on the ground that signifies the presence of a rare item.

Still, you can’t find Water Stones just anywhere. The province of Paldea that you are in determines the type of evolution stones you can find on the ground. To find a Water Stone, check coastal areas such as East Province Area Two near the port city of Levincia. This city is home to Paldea’s electric-type gym leader, and you will most likely visit there early in your adventure.

Another easy place to find Water Stones is the city of Cascarrafa, home of Paldea’s water-type gym leader. Water Stones can be found in the area surrounding the city, especially by the river. Some players have also reported Water Stones commonly spawning in the area behind the town’s gym as well.

How to Buy Water Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you reach a certain point in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be able to purchase Water Stones and other basic evolution stones from the Delibird Presents chain of stores present throughout the Paldea region. Delibird Presents will only begin to stock evolution stones after you have defeated three gym leaders in Paldea, so make sure you’ve hit that milestone first.

There are four Delibird Presents locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be found in these cities:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East and West

Levincia

To find them, just open your map and check the names of each shop in the city of your choice. It shouldn’t be too hard to find Delibird Presents. Once you find the store, you can purchase Water Stones for $3000 each. It’s a steep price, and you can’t use League Points at these stores either, so make sure you have some cash saved up before making the trip.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022