How to Farm League Points (LP) Fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a new currency called League Points that can be spent on various items at Pokemon Centers, clothing stores, and other shops throughout the Paldea region. It works a lot like the standard currency, but you can only get it from certain activities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Because you can use League Points to purchase necessities like Poke Balls and healing Potions and save your cash for more expensive items, it’s a good idea to stockpile as much as you can early in your adventure. These are the best ways to earn League Points fast in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough.

How to Earn League Points (LP) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

League Points are rewarded for basically every activity in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even those that reward normal money as well. Just by playing the game normally, you’ll end up with a hefty amount. Still, there are a few ways to pad your LP wallet early on.

Exchange Pokemon Materials for LP

The easiest way to earn League Points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is to exchange Pokemon materials at a Pokemon Center. To do so, just visit the Technical Machine Machine (the green kiosk) and choose to exchange materials. This will let you sell the TM crafting materials obtained by defeating wild Pokemon for small sums of LP. If you use the Let’s Go auto-battling feature, you can stockpile dozens of Pokemon materials easily, netting thousands of League Points as a reward.

Earn LP Through Tera Raids

If you’d rather earn large sums of League Points at once, then Tera Raids are the LP farming method for you. These are spread throughout the Paldea region and host powerful Terastilized Pokemon that can be fought with a team of four. Even if you don’t fight the Pokemon, simply interacting with the raid crystals will earn you 500 LP each time.

Defeating Pokemon in Tera Raids will reward you with a ton of League Points, however, as well as several rare items like Rare Candies, XP Candies, and stat-increasing feathers. If you want to power-level your team while earning a ton of LP, this is the best method.

Play the Main Story Paths

This is an obvious method, but it’s easy to underestimate just how much LP you’ll get by battling gym leaders, taking down Team Star bases, and battling Titan Pokemon. Before you know it, you’ll have thousands of LP in your account. There’s a ton of stuff to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and you can do it in any order you want, so just keep working on something if you find yourself lacking League Points. The main story gives a ton of other rewards too, and it’s always there if you need supplies or money.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022