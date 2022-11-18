Tera Raid Tips and Tricks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After completing the story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will have few challenges to conquer outside of Tera Raids. While these are fairly simple early on, the games will gradually introduce more challenging battles as players progress. Eventually, players will find that having a strong Pokémon to complete these fights won’t be enough. Whether playing solo or online, any fan interested in these challenges should learn the best Tera Raid tips for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

Tips for Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Perhaps the most important thing to know about Tera Raids is what Pokémon you’ll be facing. While their Tera Type might differ, their moves will not. Pokémon encountered in Tera Raids will still know moves they normally learn. If you encounter a Pichu with the Ice Tera Type, for example, it will still use moves like Nuzzle and Thunder Shock. Be sure to bring a Pokémon that isn’t just strong against the foe’s Tera Type, but is also able to resist their usual attacks.

Above all else, you’ll want to avoid running out the timer during Tera Raids. Because players can’t disable battle animations, it’s better to select powerful attacks with quick animations. Using these will lessen the time you spend watching the visuals, in turn decreasing the amount of time that runs out without your control. You’ll also want to be cautious about cheering for your Pokémon. This will give them buffs, but it won’t recharge your Tera Orb, and tougher Tera Raids will instruct you to Terastallize your Pokémon to break through the enemy’s defenses. You might be better off simply attacking as much as you can instead of trying to build buffs.

There are a few other quirks about Tera Raids you should be aware of. The Pokémon you encounter in these battles can shake off status effects on their own, making long-term status moves like Toxic pretty useless. Additionally, if your Pokémon is knocked out during the fight, it will revive after a short delay. The timer will continue to count down during this delay, so you’ll want to make the most of your time on the field for as long as you can. Finally, if you’re having trouble with Tera Raids while solo, consider challenging them as a group with some friends online. There’s very few cases in which your real-life allies will be less skilled than your AI partners.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.