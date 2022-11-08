What Are Black Crystal Tera Raids? Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Explained

Regardless of whether you’re picking up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to experience the all-new Pokedex or the new cast of charming characters or to create the strongest battle-ready team, there’s a high chance that you will take part in Tera Raids. These are the gateway to a variety of powerful Pokemon, so you should get familiar with them as soon as possible. Outside the standard Tera Raids, players can face something more substantial following their adventure. So read on to find out everything you need to know about Black Crystal Tera Raids.

What are Black Crystal Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet promote a new level of challenges for trainers to face through Tera Raid battles, Black Crystal Tera Raids add an additional level of difficulty but offer some stronger and potentially rare Pokemon in return. In addition, Pokemon that do not typically appear in the Paldean Region will appear during Black Crystal Tera Raids, making it much easier for trainers to bulk out their Pokedex and catch some strong Pokemon to face Team Star and the Gym Leaders with.

Black Crystal Tera Raids will scatter the Paldea Region, similar to Dynamax Raids, which scatter the Wild Zone in Pokemon Sword and Shield. These crystals will be significantly easier to spot compared to the standard Tera Raid crystals as they will appear black in color and have purple electricity surrounding them. However, Black Crystal Tera Raids can only be found and taken part in once you have completed the main storyline of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Additionally, you can invite and join your fellow trainers in Tera Raids, whether Black Crystal or standard Tera Raids. So, prepare your strongest party and get exploring Paldea to make sure you’ve got what it takes to face the powerful Tera Type Pokemon that may rest within. The multiplayer abilities Pokemon Scarlet and Violet host allow the adventure to be taken on by up to four players so that you can put your best pals first.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Ninenton Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022