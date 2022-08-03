What is Terastallizing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you make your way into the new and exciting world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it seems that you may have a few extra tricks up your sleeve when it comes to battling your foes. You’ll be able to call on the power of Terastallizing to give your favorite Pokemon a leg up in battle and let them use moves and attacks that may not normally have been available to them before.

However, since this is a brand new feature, you may be wondering what it fully entails, and if your favorite Pokemon will be able to use this special new feature, or if it will be locked to specific Pokemon like Mega Evolutions and Gigantiamaxing were. Let’s get into the details, and see what you’ll need to do to start using the power of the crystal to your advantage.

How To Use Terastallizing In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you come into any battle, you’ll see the ability to use Terastal Powers in battle, with a single press of a button. By using this, you’ll see your favorite Pokemon change right before your eyes, and gain access to powerful new moves, as well as possibly change their typing in the battle ahead. In one instance, you’ll be able to use a Pikachu that has access to both Electric and Flying-type moves, giving you an advantage over Pokemon that you’ve come across in the wild that could be weak against those types.

Thankfully, this will not be a limited feature, as you’ll be able to use this with every Pokemon in the game, and you’ll also be able to take advantage of this feature during special Raid Battles, which will pit you up against super powerful monsters that are able to utilize this power throughout their whole fight. This can help spice things up for those that find Pokemon games to be a bit easy, as these switch-ups can make you think on your toes, and have to employ a bit more strategy in your attacks.

If you’re excited about these upcoming titles, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Guide Section, so you’ll be able to keep up with all of the latest news, hints, and tricks before the game comes out. It has been confirmed that the newest Legendary Pokemon are rideable, as well as a list of all of the Pokemon that you may have missed the first time around, and make sure you’re ready for a whole new type of co-op play!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on November 18th on Nintendo Switch.