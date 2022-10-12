All-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet-Gym-Leaders

Outside of players facing one-on-one with trainers across the world of Paldea, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players should prepare their teams to meet several highly-skilled Gym Leaders across the region. As expected, eight gym badges are required of players before entering the Pokémon League, but with the newest Generation of the series, a new approach can be taken to how you face each gym. So read on to learn everything we know about Gym Leaders.

Every Gym Leader We Know in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gym Battles themselves will act similarly to those in previous Pokémon games, but each leader can be taken on in whatever order the player decides, which is a new element to the franchise. In addition, there’s currently no information to suggest that both games will have separate gym leaders, unlike Sword and Shield, which had game-specific competition.

Currently, only a little information has been shared about the leaders within the game, but there is substantial knowledge on three of the gym leaders players will face during their time in the game. With eight Gym Leaders across Paldea, there are still many characters left unannounced before the game’s release.

Grusha – The Ice-Type Leader

Grusha will reside in the Glaseado Gym and specialize in ice-type Pokémon. From the short trailer in which Grusha made his debut, it’s hard to tell which Pokémon will be in his party. However, it has been confirmed that Cetitan will be his partner Pokémon, an ice-type terra-whale Pokémon new to Generation Nine.

Brassius – The Grass-Type Leader

Alongside Grusha’s debut, Brassius made his first appearance. This melancholic-looking Gym Leader will reside in Artazon, which has been described as a town filled with flowers and art. His specialty will reside in training grass-type Pokémon, and his partner Pokémon is yet to be announced.

Iono – The Electric-Type Leader

Iono is the influencer-like electric-type Gym Leader, with little to no information about where she will reside on the map. Additionally, her partner Pokémon is yet to be revealed; however, the hints she provides in a gameshow-style trailer hint toward an entirely new species of Pokémon for the Generation, which would make sense considering Grusha’s partner is also a ninth-gen exclusive.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch from November 18.