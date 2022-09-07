All Confirmed and Leaked Characters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ninth generation and will feature brand new Pokemon and characters in the Paldea region. Though we have already seen Pidough, Lechonk, and the ridable legendaries, we have also gotten a lot of information about the new characters, professors, and villains. Here are all of the confirmed characters coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet School Characters

Of course, no Pokemon adventure could start without the starter characters. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can choose between Florian or Juliana. They will wear orange attire in Scarlet and purple attire in Violet.

Another main character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that has orange or purple attire based on the game is Clavell. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s main plot centers around going to school and Clavell is the director of the academy. Jacq is your homeroom teacher at the school and the developer of the Pokedex app. He is sort of an airhead, but he loves his research.

Next up is the experienced Pokemon Trainer Nemona, your energetic friend and guide. Penny is another character who is in your grade. She is shy and reserved and doesn’t come to school much. Arven is an upperclassman at the academy that needs some help with Pokemon battles.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Professors

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have two brand new professors, and for the first time ever, there are two different professors based on the game you choose. Professor Sada is the female professor and will be available through Pokemon Scarlet and Professor Turo is the male professor and will be available through Pokemon Violet.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leaders

Geeta is the chairwoman of the Pokemon League which runs all of the Pokemon Gyms in Paldea. She is the most talented Pokemon Trainer in all the land. Brassius, or the Verdant Virtuoso, is the Artazon Gym Leader who specializes in using Grass-type Pokemon. Grusha is a professional snowboarder and the Glaseado Gym Leader. Naturally, he uses Ice-type Pokemon.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Villains

Team Star is the rebel collective that will try to thwart your schooling throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Various Team Star Grunts will need to be beaten in Pokemon battles as common in most Pokemon games. But, there will be multiple gang crews within Team Star.

Mela is the leader of the Fire crew. As expected, she is a Fire-type specialist. Though we don’t know about any other Team Star gang leaders, we will let you know when we find out.

And those are all of the characters coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you are interested in more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet page.

