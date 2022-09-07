All Leaked Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions

As players are getting more excited for the newest Pokemon generation, plenty of leaks and rumors fly around the internet, and some have been more spot on than others. While it will be hard to know what we are going to get until the game actually releases, some well-known leakers have done more than their fair share of digging to showcase a few new monsters earlier than expected.

As November draws ever closer, more information may come out that could prove these leaks to be incorrect, or they could finally confirm that these are, in fact, the final designs for the newest monsters. Until then, we can only cross our fingers and see what we can expect, but for now, here are the most trustworthy leaks of the final evolutions for your starter Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starter Evolutions Revealed

While fans are in love with the new designs, there’s a chance that as they evolve and grow stronger, fans could enjoy their final forms more than ever before. @CentroLeaks, a prominent Pokemon leaker, has pointed out that the new starters will have some excellent typings, allowing them to stay competitive throughout the whole game.

And while we don’t know if these entries are going to be fully true, @CentroLeaks has quite a great track record, showcasing descriptions for different monsters sometimes months before their official release.

Summary of Pokémon #ScarletViolet leaks so far (via Khu): – Starter final evos are Grass/Dark, Water/Fighting, Fire/Ghost*

– Sprigatito's final evolution has a "god-tier" Hidden Ability, will be bipedal and seems like will be humanoid/waifu-like pic.twitter.com/j8UehDMseF — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 11, 2022

With the descriptions and photo leaks that have begun to escape, it seems that Grass-type starter Sprigatito will not be escaping the curse of being able to stay on all fours, if the fan art on the community-run LeakDex has anything to say about it. With the final forms seeming to point towards a Magician, Dancer, and Flaming Gator, it will be extremely interesting to see what actually comes of this when the game does finally release.

There are also more leaks and speculation surrounding these titles, and it’s exciting to see what is on the horizon as we await our time in the Paldea Region. However, if you’d like to learn more about what we already do know, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find all of the newest monsters that have been announced, which version of the game you should purchase, and who all of the villains are in Scarlet & Violet!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.