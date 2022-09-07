Who are all the Villains in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Like every mainline pokemon title that came before it, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have their villains in the classic format of an enemy team. A recent trailer released by Nintendo unveiled the plotline regarding the gangs that have blocked off sections of the Paldea region from the eyes and visits of the general public, creating their headquarters for gang members. The team is promptly described by official announcements and websites as delinquents and any delinquent group of this size can be a concerning group to regulate or monitor.

Who is Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Purportedly made up of some of the biggest rebels of the same school that the main protagonist hails from, Team Star is out to cause a public disturbance by intimidating other students to join their growing ranks. Whether they have an end goal, such as impeding the school projects the players are issued, or if they are just out to cause general mischief is yet unknown. What is known is the fact that they have numerous bases, each belonging to a different squad of Team Star.

Players with the intent of toppling Team Star need to fight through waves after waves of grunts before they are allowed to challenge the squad leader, who will make an entrance on a vehicle referred to as the Starmobile. The Starmobile needs to be defeated alongside the pokemon sent out by the Squad leader in battle.

One such squad leader that’s been revealed thus far is Mela, who runs the Fire crew of Team Star and seems to be a fire-type specialist based on the squad name and the pokemon that she uses during battle. It is possible to assume that other squads might follow suit and be based on pokemon typing just like hers.

It is interesting to note that the official website has noted multiple times that the costumes of Team Star will differ depending on the version that players decided to acquire from Scarlet and Violet, adding to the diverging character and pokemon differences between both versions of the game.

Despite lacking the severity of some of the early generation teams of villains, something like the delinquent Team Star might be the most appropriate considering the setting of Scarlet and Violet in a school environment. It’ll be interesting to see the reveals for other squad leaders or the head of the organization in future trailers, and whether or not they’ll be accompanied by any pokemon unique to the new region.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release on the 18th of November, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.