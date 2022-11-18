Among the wide array of new Pokémon debuting in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, rock-type Nacli can be considered one of the most unusual, thanks to both their defensive focus and their overall look. But where can you find the new Pokémon? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help you both complete your Paldea Pokedex and build your dream team as fast as possible, here’s where you can find and how to catch a Nacli in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Nacli in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to the game’s Pokedex, Nacli’s can be found all around the lower half of Paldea, and are more common in rocky areas and around shores. You can check out all the areas where is possible to find the Pokémon in the image below, courtesy of the game’s Pokédex:

With that said, among the areas featured in the map above, we were able to find the Pokémon by heading to the top of the cliffs located in the South Province area. More specifically, we were able to find a Nacli by heading northeast from the South Province (Area Three) Poke Center. It’s important to point out that you can also find a Charcadet in the proximity of the area, so don’t forget to check out where to find and catch a Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You can check out the exact location where we managed to catch a Nacli below:

Once you find a Nacli in the area, just battle them and throw your Pokeball normally in order to add them to your roster. Don’t forget to also check out how to level up your Nacli to both Naclstack and Garganacl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so that you may bring the most out of the Pokémon as fast as possible.

You can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022