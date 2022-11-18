How to Catch Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For players that decided against taking Fuecoco as their starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is a chance to obtain an excellent Fire-type shortly after starting the game. Charcadet is the pre-evolution of the menacing Armorouge and Cereuledge, depending on the version of the game that players have chosen to journey through. And while they may be reasonably commonplace throughout the lands of Paldea, there is still a chance that players could miss them.

With this title being the first in the franchise to scale Pokemon to their proper size, Charcadet is a tiny creature. With this being said, trying to find one early on in the game is a great way to ensure that players will have a stacked team before reaching the first Gym, Starfall Street Boss, or Titan of their choice. Let’s grab our hats and backpacks, and find out where to get this spicy Pokemon!

Where To Find Charcadet In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Charcadet could be one of the first Pokemon players run into on their journey or one of the final ones. Since they are considered rare spawns, there is a lower chance of running into them in the wild. However, even with this forewarning, there is still a good chance that Trainers will be able to add one of these firey babies to their team. After obtaining one, there are a few things that players will need to do to evolve them into their final form.

Players will need to obtain a few key items from specific Pokemon that are exclusive to their title. For players in Scarlet, they will need to find 10 Bronzor Fragments, and for those enjoying Violet, gathering up 10 Sinistea Chips will allow players to evolve their new favorite monster. With all of the new monsters available in this title, such as Clyizar and Clodsire roaming the world, there are so many new creatures to find and capture as players make their way throughout the Paldea Region.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022