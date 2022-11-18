How to Catch Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gamers making the trip into the Paldea Region for the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have plenty of amazing monsters to look forward to finding. Alongside the newest Paldean Region Variant, Clodsire has stolen the hearts of many due to his overall appearance. Not only that, but they happen to be a fairly valuable Pokemon to have on your team, especially throughout the early and mid-game.

But, with the world of Paldea being quite large, where can Trainers expect to find this dopey little guy? Are they even able to be found in the wild? There are plenty of places to check on the map, so let’s try to get this narrowed down a bit to make things easier than ever before.

Where To Find Clodsire In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers searching for this Poison/Ground-type Pokemon will have a few places to keep an eye peeled. Clodsire is a great little tank to use while farming for items and taking part in auto-battles with the Let’s Go! feature added to the game, so players may want to add one to the team quickly. Searching these areas of the map will increase the odds of finding one:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

Glaseado Mountains

As players come across plenty of new Pokemon, such as Smoliv and Pawmi, there is so much more to the adventure this time around. Finding your perfect treasure is the main goal of this game, with three branching story arcs that take you far and wide across the lands of Paldea. Make sure that you’re prepared to take on the Titans before you jump into battle against them, as these giant monsters could cause you more headaches than you expect if you pick the wrong order for them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

