For players making the trip into the lands of Pokemon Scarlet, they have an exclusive Pokemon that needs to be found. The Broznor family returns once more and serves quite the purpose this time around, acting as an evolutionary requirement for a certain new Pokemon. However, unlike previous games, Bronzor and Bronzong can be a bit more difficult to find this time around.

With players making their first steps into the land of Paldea, there are many new sights and sounds to experience, so having a helping hand when it comes to finding Bronzor can help Trainers evolve their new favorite Fire/Psychic-type Pokemon into the beast it deserves to be.

Where To Find Bronzor In Pokemon Scarlet

As players take their first steps into the wildlands of Paldea, gamers will want to keep their eyes peeled for this floating blue creature. But, are Trainers most likely to find them, as they seem to like to hide in plain sight? Searching different ruins will allow players a chance to find and capture a Bronzor, or defeat them with the new Let’s Go! mechanic. If you need to claim 10 Bronzor Fragments to evolve your favorite little monster, these are the areas to search:

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Two)

Asado Desert

South Province (Area Five)

East Province (Area Two)

Where To Find Bronzong In Pokemon Scarlet

If you haven’t had a need to evolve this Pokemon yet, and have been waiting for the perfect time to do so, Bronzong tends to show up more often in the standard overworld than its pre-evolution. However, gamers may need to wait until they’re a fair bit more powerful, as Bronzong can be fairly high-leveled in this title. If you are looking to challenge yourself, or have come far enough in the game to defeat them without an issue, search these locations to find a few:

North Province (Area Two)

Glaseado Mountain

Outer Rim of Casseroya Lake

South Province (Area Six)

How To Get Bronzor In Pokemon Violet

Players looking to get their hands on this particular Pokemon will need to trade with a Trainer that has a copy of Pokemon Scarlet. Since Bronzor and Bronzong are exclusive to that title, you may need to offer up an exclusive Pokemon from Violet to make the trade worth it.

While searching for these particular Pokemon, Trainers may run into some new faces like Gimmighoul or Grafaiai, and these are a few monsters that shouldn’t be missed. With plenty of old favorites returning, and new faces to love, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring quite the adventure to fans new and old. Just make sure that you’re ready for the challenge before embarking on this grand adventure to find your greatest Treasure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.