How to Evolve Armorouge/Cereluedge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As trainers start their journey across the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players may instantly gravitate towards two of the newest monsters for good reason. With each version getting its own exclusive variant, Armorouge and Cereluedge seem to be some of the most hotly anticipated new Pokemon.

How will players be able to get their hands on one of these amazing monsters, however? You’ll need to journey across the land, searching far and wide before getting your hands on all of the necessary pieces to make this happen, but the result is more than worth it. Through the fire and flames, they’ll carry you and your team through some of the toughest battles.

How To Evolve Charcadet Into Armorouge or Cereluedge In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you begin your journey, players should head east toward the town of Zapapico. Once you have made your way to the quaint little town, head towards the Pokestop on the eastern side of town. Take this chance to heal up your Pokemon, as well as unlock a fast travel location that you’ll be able to fly to once more in the future.

As players look throughout the town, keep your eyes peeled for the gentleman asking if you “Fancy a trade?”, as they will give you the necessary parts to unlock Charcadet’s true potential and their evolutionary item. In Pokemon Scarlet, you will need to hand over 10 Bronzor Fragments, and in Pokemon Violet, you will need to give him 10 Sinistea Chips.

After you have handed these Pokemon items over to this gentleman, players will receive a set of Auspicious Armor/Malicious Armor, depending on the version of the game they are playing. At this point, players will just need to visit their Key Items pocket and give this armor to their Charcadet to begin the evolution process and get their new favorite Fire Pokemon!

There are plenty of mysteries to uncover across the Paldea Region, so players will have much to look forward to as they work towards tough gym leaders, monstrous Titan Pokemon, and the menacing Starfall Street bosses that are more than willing to try and stop your progress.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.