All Starter Pokémon Exclusive Signature Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When starting their journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are given a choice of the Grass-type Sprigatito, the Fire-type Fuecoco, and the Water-type Quaxly as starting Pokémon. These choices are usually just up to preference based on the player’s favorite type as well as which starter they like the look of more. Historically, however, many starters have received their own signature moves to differentiate them between other Pokémon. The same is true here, as exclusive signature moves with their own special quirks can be found on each starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Signature Moves Exclusive to the Starter Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet

All of these moves can be learned when each Pokémon evolves into its final form. In other words, they’ll be learned when Sprigatito becomes Meowscarada, when Fuecoco becomes Skeledirge, and when Quaxly becomes Quaquaval. Meowscarada’s unique move, Flower Trick, is notably different from the others. It has a base power of 70 and does not provide any boost to stats. This might make it seem weaker than the other moves, but it should be noted that Flower Trick never misses and will always deal a critical hit. Combine these facts with Meowscarada’s high Attack and Speed stats, and you have an incredibly dangerous force. Sure, the other moves can still deal critical hits, but their chance of doing so is still far less than Flower Trick’s.

Skeledirge’s signature move is Torch Song while Quaquaval’s is Aqua Step. The former is a special Fire-type move that boosts the Special Attack stat while the latter is a physical Water-type move that boosts the Speed stat. Both attacks are at 80 base power and take advantage of the user’s strongest offensive stat. If you find a way to force these moves to deal critical hits through the use of items or other moves, they can be even more powerful than attacks like Hyper Beam. No matter which starter you pick, take advantage of their unique moves to help them defeat the toughest opponents!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.