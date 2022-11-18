How to Evolve Nacli into Naclstack and Garganacl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature plenty of Pokémon scattered throughout its massive open-world map. One Pokémon, Nacli, can be found fairly early on if you’re willing to search rocky areas. This salty Pokémon is a defensive powerhouse thanks to its stats and unique ability. Much like Smoliv, it also features more than one evolution. Players looking for great Rock-type defense should evolve Nacli into Naclstack — and eventually Garganacl — in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Nacli into Naclstack

Nacli having a lengthy evolution line is not its only similarity to Smoliv. To evolve it into Naclstack, you need to have your Nacli reach level 24. This might come somewhat late when compared to the evolutions of other Pokémon, but that’s not where the journey ends.

How to Evolve Naclstack into Garganacl

Naclstack will then need to reach level 38 to eventually become Garganacl. This is one of the latest evolutions based on level in the games. Still, it doesn’t require any special evolution items or techniques unlike Finizen. You’ll simply need a lot of perseverance — and, like with other evolutions that require levels, maybe a few Exp Candies from Tera Raids as well.

Even Nacli has some impressive defensive capabilities, and its respectable HP and Attack stats lead to Garganacl becoming an absolute tank. Starting at Naclstack, this evolution line can also use the special Salt Cure move, dealing some fantastic damage over time and even hitting harder when used against Water and Steel Pokémon.

Above all else, though, you’ll want to make sure you get one of these Pokémon with their signature Purifying Salt ability. On top of this ability reducing Ghost-type attacks to half damage, it also protects the Nacli line from status conditions. Even with the weaknesses of these Pokémon, their unique traits and defensive strengths can make them great choices against equally-bulky foes.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.