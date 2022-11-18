Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Character Customization is Missing One Major Feature

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s character customization lets you customize your character with accessories you can purchase in-game. We’ve seen some pretty unique character builds since the game launched, but the one thing that stays the same is because of a major feature that is missing from the game’s character customization system. Here is everything you need to know about the one major feature missing from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s character customization.

What Major Feature is Missing from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Character Customization?

The major feature missing from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s character customization is the ability to buy new clothes for your character. You are absolutely stuck with the four uniforms, and there is no way to change them. This is one feature that players may have overlooked entirely or were confused about. We hope that additional outfits or the ability to purchase clothing will be added in later patches or updates to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s character customization. Hence, you have complete control over the design and appearance of your character.

What Can I Customize?

You can customize your character’s appearance and accessories with the included options and accessories you can purchase in-game.

Headwear

You can find a lot of fun headwear for your character to wear. Examples include a sweatband, racing helmet, and trapper hat. Also, remember that taking off your Hat is also a viable option. Sometimes you want to show off your stylish hairstyle without a hat getting in your way.

Hairstyles

You can customize your character’s hairstyles by using the default haircuts, salon haircuts, and by changing your character’s hair color.

Eyewear

Your character can wear different glasses like sunglasses and eyeglasses to give them a sporty or intellectual look.

Bags

You can change the type of backpack your character uses. For instance, when you aren’t feeling the school backpack, you can change to a canvas backpack that looks like a Pokéball.

Gloves

Catch Pokémon in style with fun gloves like fingerless mittens or leather gloves.

Legwear

You can change the type of socks or tights your character wears, which will be visible when you wear the uniform with shorts.

Footwear

Every Pokémon master needs comfortable shoes, and you can choose your character.

Rotom Phone

You can unlock additional phone cases for your Rotom Phone by having save game data from other games like Arceus and Sword & Shield on your Switch console.

If you could pick any new clothes or a complete outfit for your character, what would it be?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022