Airlines are running out beer in the world cup season, and fans of one particular nationality are getting the most side-eyes for it

The atmosphere across North America is hitting a fever pitch as fans from dozens of countries arrive to catch the action of the 2026 World Cup. While the tournament is bringing in visitors from all corners of the globe, one particular group is already making a massive impression before they even leave the airport.

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The Scottish delegation, known as the Tartan Army, has been traveling to the United States in droves, and they have apparently been keeping airline staff extremely busy. Multiple flights arriving from Scotland have officially run out of beer, leaving crews scrambling and passengers looking for alternatives, BroBible reported.

It is honestly impressive to see this level of dedication to the pregame festivities. Scotland is one of the 48 countries competing in this year’s tournament, and they are definitely making their presence felt. This is a big moment for the team, as they head into the event ranked as the 42nd squad in the world. This marks the eighth time Scotland has reached the World Cup, which is a huge deal considering their last appearance was all the way back in 1998.

Scottish fans have been waiting nearly three decades for a World Cup Appearance

Boston Logan International Airport has become the primary gateway for many of these supporters. As people touched down, reporters were on the ground to get the scoop on their journey. One kilt-clad supporter named Darren Wilson spoke with a reporter at the airport about his flight experience. When asked how the trip went, he said, “We ran out of beer, that was my only complaint.” It is a funny situation, especially since the pilot reportedly noted that most passengers just switched to wine once the beer supply was totally exhausted.

Another fan shared a similar experience with a different carrier. According to a report from The National, one passenger on a Delta flight mentioned that the beer ran out just 15 minutes after it was first served. It seems like the airlines were not fully prepared for the sheer volume of consumption coming from this specific fan base. Brianna Borghi, who was covering the arrivals at Logan Airport, noted, “Scottish fans are arriving here at Logan Airport and get this. They told us their plane ran out of beer so you know they are not messing around.”

Tartan Army exodus continues as scores of fans descend on Scots airports for World Cup journeyhttps://t.co/LpH0u8aRcl — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) June 9, 2026

The Tartan Army is definitely bringing a lot of energy to the city. Many of them were spotted in their traditional kilts, though some were surprised by the local weather. One fan mentioned, “It was quite humid when I stepped off the plane. I don’t deal well in the heat.” Another fan was clearly committed to the look, noting he would be wearing his kilt “in bed, in the pool, everywhere.” It is that kind of enthusiasm that makes these global tournaments so much fun to follow.

The schedule for the team is packed with high-stakes matchups. Scotland is set to kick off their run against Haiti on Saturday, June 13. They will play that match, along with a game against Morocco on June 19, at the venue officially known as Boston Stadium. After that, they are heading down to Miami for a major showdown against Brazil on June 24. While the team has never advanced from the group stage, and they will certainly have to overcome some steep odds to beat out teams like Brazil and Morocco, the fans are showing up in full force.

Interestingly, not everyone who has arrived in Boston has a ticket in hand yet. Some supporters are traveling with the hope of grabbing last minute entry. One fan explained, “It’s been 28 years, so you want to be there for the atmosphere.” Another mentioned a strategy to wait until Friday, saying they believed “the prices will come down.”

Ticket pricing has been a hot topic surrounding the tournament. FIFA head Gianni Infantino recently addressed the costs, noting that the organization tried to strike a balance to ensure access while managing the realities of the secondary market. He defended the entry price of 60 US dollars, which covered 130,000 tickets, and emphasized that the revenue generated allows FIFA to invest in all 211 member countries.

Whether or not they secure those last-minute seats, the Tartan Army is clearly ready to make the most of their trip. They have already set a high bar for airline beverage consumption, and the tournament has only just begun. It is going to be interesting to see how the rest of the month plays out for both the team and their dedicated supporters. One thing is for certain, the airlines might want to stock up on extra supplies for any future flights headed to these host cities.

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