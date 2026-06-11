Relentless fan tracks a soccer star to World Cup hotels and airports just to scream his name, but the player shows no interest in the gimmick

Leon Goretzka is currently in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he has brought a rather persistent piece of his past along with him across the Atlantic. According to BroBible, a dedicated supporter has tracked the German midfielder all the way to North Carolina, ensuring that his presence is felt at hotels, airports, and stadiums alike.

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It is a level of commitment that borders on the extreme, as this fan is determined to get the attention of his favorite player by unleashing an infamous, high-pitched screech that echoes throughout the vicinity. You can hear this specific yell from a mile away, and it has become a recognizable, if not entirely uncomfortable, staple of Goretzka’s recent career journey.

The fan has spent the last few years trailing Goretzka across various locations, whether it is for a club match or an international appearance. Most recently, this supporter showed up to a tune-up match in Chicago over the weekend to make his presence known once again. He shouted “GOOOORRREEEETTTZZZZKKAAA” at the top of his lungs, leaving little doubt about his location or his intentions.

A World Cup Distraction Off the Pitch

While some of the other players on the squad find the spectacle somewhat humorous, Goretzka himself does not seem to share that sentiment. His body language and facial expressions often convey his true thoughts on the matter, suggesting he might prefer a bit more space while he prepares for his professional responsibilities.

At 31 years old, Goretzka is currently navigating a significant chapter in his professional life. He has officially concluded his 14th year of professional soccer, a tenure that began back in 2012 with VfL Bochum. From there, he went on to play 116 games for Schalke 04 between 2013 and 2018, eventually moving to Bayern Munich where he played 211 games over the last seven years.

Goretzka’s fan has landed in the US to torment his idol again😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jQGQe4oiao — BoyveenØØ1🇦🇷 (@Boyveen001) June 9, 2026

Although his career path has been occasionally hindered by various injuries, he managed to net 58 goals throughout that time. The transition away from Bayern was a major moment for him, as the club announced in January that his contract would not be extended. The fans gave him a rousing ovation during his departure, marking the end of a long and productive era for the midfielder.

Despite these changes, Goretzka remains a central figure for the German national team. He has been a full international since 2014 and has earned more than 50 caps for Nationalelf, scoring 15 goals in the process. His resume is packed with high-level experience, including appearances at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was also a member of the German team that secured a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Now, he is officially part of the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the United States. Goretzka is locked in as a starter for Germany during this tournament, and while the exact composition of the central midfield remains to be seen, his role is set in stone.

There is quite a bit of pressure on the team to perform well, as DFB has faced some disappointment in recent international outings. The physical toll of the tournament will be heavily tested on the modified surfaces, where stadium turf changes have sparked intense safety discussions. Goretzka is acutely aware of the challenges ahead for the squad.

As he noted regarding their standing, “I don’t have the feeling that we are among the top favorites.” He added, “We have to be that honest.”

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