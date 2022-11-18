Are you wondering how to take off your hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? You have a lot of customization options when it comes to your character. You can customize options for your physical appearance, called Look and your Outfit. You don’t just have to stick with the standard Outfit, though. You can decide what individual pieces of your outfit are by accessing the Outfit menu. One piece of your Outfit you can change, for example, is your hat. You can either change the type of hat you wear or take your hat off completely. Here is everything you need to know about taking off your hat in Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Take Off Your Hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can change your Outfit appearance at the beginning of the game using the Appearance menu. Within this menu, you can customize your outfit as you see fit, including your hat. You will start with the School Hat, the Sport Cap, and the School Helmet hat options for your Outfit. Sometimes, though, you want to rock a no-hat look to show off your adorable hairstyle. You can take off your hat by following these directions:

Press the Left directional pad button to access the Appearance Menu Use the Joystick or Directional Pad to navigate to the Hat category Navigate to the Hat you currently have equipped in the list (denoted by the green check mark) Press the X button to take off your hat Press the B button to return to the game

It’s as easy as that to remove your hat! You will now feel the cool wind in your hair as you run around and explore the Paldea Region to find Pokémon like Lechonk to catch. To change your hairstyle, you must visit a salon, as that customization option is unavailable in the Appearance menu.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022