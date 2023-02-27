Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Recieve Two-Part DLC This Year

Image: Nintendo

Although the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet storyline ties up nicely in one neat package, it is no surprise that a DLC has been in the works to release later this year to continue the engagement and experience Paldea offers trainers. So, while the announcement of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero isn’t a surprise, it hasn’t lost out on any of the excitement from trainers desperate to continue their adventure through generation 9.

Similarly to the DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Crown Tundra, and the Isle of Armor, the DLC for Pokemon Scarle and Violet will be split into two halves. The Teal Mask, which is currently said to be releasing in the Fall of 2023, and the indigo disk, releasing in the Winter of 2023, will both showcase various returning species across previous generations while offering new species for players to interact with and catch. Even though a lot of information regarding the content of both halves of the DLC is yet to be explored, many players are keen to see older species in the new wild spawn format of Scarlet and Violet.

In addition to returning species, the Teal Mask will take trainers to a region beyond Paldea, Kitakami, to continue their adventure, while the indigo disc will have players enrolling as students at the Blueberry Academy as exchange students. Due to the different focal points for both halves, it’s currently unclear as to whether they will link with one another or whether they will be standalone experiences, but with the amount of time left before the official launch, there’s bound to be another Pokemon presents to clarify any leftover information.

For players desperate to get ahold of the DLC before launch, several pre-purchase bonuses are up for grabs, too, spanning from a selection of new uniforms to wear to a regional exclusive Hisuian Zororak to add to your party. So, there are a number of incentives to get excited for the release of more Scarlet and Violet content, despite how many questions trainers have and how much is left unanswered following the first announcement. Regardless, it’s time to start dusting off your favorite Pokemon and preparing your sandwich supplies for the next leg of the treasure hunt.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023