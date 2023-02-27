How to Claim Special Hisuian Zoroark for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be used to getting a range of free rewards based on certain activities that they may wish to perform — one of these could now be a special Hisuian Zoroark. There are a few steps that people will need to follow if they want the chance. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get special Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Special Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In order to get Special Hisuian Zoroark you will have to make an early purchase of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC before October 31, 2023. When you have done this, you will get a code which you can then redeem via normal means of getting gifts in the game. Be sure to make the early purchase of the DLC so you do not miss out on the chance to get the Hisuian Zoroark.

Once you have your code you can navigate to the Mystery gifts screen in-game and redeem the code. This can be found through the ‘Poke Portal’ from where you will be able to notice the Mystery Gifts option. Simply input your code and you will have claimed special Hisuian Zoroark without too many issues.

Will I Be Able to Get Special Hisuian Zoroark Without Purchasing the DLC Early?

The official information given says that the special Hisuian Zoroark can’t be acquired through regular gameplay. At first glance — this may make you think that you will never be able to get them without the early purchase of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. However, in the small text, there is mention of the possibility to get Hisuian Zoroark “in different ways in the future” which means there is a chance.

It is unknown as of yet what these different ways would be but for the time being, it will be best to stick to the regular Mystery gifts method of early purchasing the DLC. You can add this special Pokemon to your ranks along with those such as Flying Pikachu.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023