How to Get Flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have realized that there is a way they can obtain a Tera-type flying Pikachu and it has kickstarted a lot of hype based on getting this specific Pikachu. While some people are more focused on learning how to breed Pokemon in a different way compared to previous installments, others have been wanting to acquire this very special Pikachu as quickly as possible. This article will take you through exactly how to get flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Getting the Flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In order to acquire the flying Tera-type Pikachu you will need to play the game before February 28, 2023, on your Nintendo Switch to get the chance of grabbing the special Pokemon. You can acquire the flying Pikachu through the Mystery Gift section/feature in the game. Ensure you are connected to the internet in the game because it will have to be downloaded from the internet.

Note that you will not need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to utilize internet functionality for the game so don’t worry about that. The Nintendo Switch simply needs to be connected to the internet which many of yours will be already. When you have made sure you are connected, you can open up the game again and begin to work your way towards unlocking the Mystery gift feature.

Process of Obtaining the Flying Tera Pikachu Gift

The Mystery Gift feature is only unlocked after acquiring the Poké Portal functionality in the main menu. This is given to you after you reach the first Pokémon center in the game which will take you around an hour and a half to get to although generally quicker than that. If you are playing through the game naturally you will be reaching the first Pokémon center in no time. Access the Poké Portal when you have it and scroll down to the bottom option which says ‘Mystery Gift’ and select it.

Afterward, select the first button which says ‘Get via Internet’ — when the next menu loads up you will observe a gift named ‘Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift’, you can simply select this. The flying Tera Type Pikachu is now all yours and this Pikachu will have the specific ‘Fly’ move learned. Time to get back to learning how to catch other Pokemon such as Pawmi!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022