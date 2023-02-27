A New Stop-Motion Pokemon Show Is In Production At Netflix, Pokemon Concierge

Image: Netflix / Dwarf Studios

For fans of stop-motion animation, alongside Pokemon and their antics, Netflix has something in the pipeline to tantalite and excite you. Teaming up with Dwarf Studios, the talented team behind Rilakkuma and Kaoru, a new Pokemon adventure is about to begin. While the details may be sparse about the upcoming Pokemon Concierge, let’s dive into this relaxing and cozy world to find out what may be awaiting new and old fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about this adorable stop-motion show.

What Is Pokemon Concierge?

Image: Netflix / Dwarf Studios

Pokemon Concierge is set up as a Pokemon Resort, where the main character, Haru, will get to spend time with a variety of different Pokemon guests that come to visit her comfy little cottage. While there weren’t many details about which other guests will be staying at this resort, we got our first look at Psyduck and the general style that the team at Dwarf Studios is aiming for.

This doesn’t look to be as high-action or high-stakes as the standard Pokemon anime, so this could be something great to introduce a new fan to the franchise. Pokemon Concierge seems to be aiming for the comfy vibes that fans have come to know and love from the production studios.

When Does Pokemon Concierge Release?

Alongside details for the show, it seems that Netflix is a bit quiet about the release date for this program. At the end of the short teaser trailer, linked above, the words Coming Soon are seen. This could mean that Pokemon Concierge is releasing within the year, or sometime early next year, and only time will point us in the right direction at this point.

However, fans are bound to be in for a beautiful viewing experience, as Dwarf Studios continuously knocks it out of the park for fans of the animation style. As more details emerge, make sure to keep your eyes peeled on our site so you can learn everything there is to know about this upcoming animated series.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023