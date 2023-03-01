Top 15 Fastest Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Nintendo

Having the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is usually what players focus on since you’ll need them to face gym leaders, titan Pokemon, and Team Star, but there are a few more traits you should keep an eye out for if you want to ensure you’re catching the best Pokemon available. For example, speed may not seem like a stat you’ll initially consider, but it can help you out when you need a little head start in battle.

Fortunately, several species showcase an incredibly high-speed stat, all of which you’ll face during your adventure, so it’s best to know if they’re going to hit you first. Plus, having one of the fastest Pokemon in your party means you’ll likely hit first, landing those all-important shots that could secure a win. So read on to discover the top 15 fastest Pokemon currently in Paldea, so you know where to hunt.

Which Species are the Fastest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It’s worth considering the speed of your Pokemon when preparing your party for a particularly challenging foe since even your strongest Pokemon can fall victim to a devastating attack if you’re too slow to keep up. But, of course, there’s a huge variety of types, too, making sure a fast Pokemon suits almost every battle.

The following list states the top 15 fastest Pokemon within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, followed by their base speed stat, so you know which Pokemon are worth catching if you’re stuck with a bunch of Slowpokes:

Electrode: 150

Dragapult: 142

Barraskewda: 136

Iron Bundle: 136

Flutter Mane: 135

Chien-Pao: 135

Koraidon: 135

Miraidon: 135

Jolteon: 130

Talonflame: 126

Kilowattrel: 125

Weavile: 120

Meowscarada: 123

Noivern: 123

Greninja: 122

Of course, these Pokemon are still flexible to increase their speed through EV training and exchanging feathers and vitamins, but the species listed above are still a worthy addition to your party before any training. All of which, Greninja excluded due to being a Tera Raid boss, and Meowscarada, since it can only be caught by evolving Sprigattito, can be caught across Paldea, so you’ll be able to catch them fairly early on.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023