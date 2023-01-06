EV training can be tedious in Pokemon games. You have to battle specific Pokemon and avoid others. Also, with the Exp. Share mechanic always being on, you have to exclude certain party members if you don’t want to raise the EVs you’re looking for. So, the faster way to train is to use vitamins. Attack is a popular stat to get max EVs with, so you’re going to want to buy Protein. Here’s where you can buy protein in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Buy Protein in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy this vitamin from the following cities:

Cascarrafa

Levincia

Mesagoza

Montenevera

Each of these cities has a Chansey Supply shop where you can buy EV items to help you build the ultimate team. A Protein costs 10,000 Pokedollars, so you will need at least 260,000 to buy enough to fully max out one Pokemon’s Attack EVs.

To save some money training for max EVs, you can also use items like Feathers that you earn from Tera Raid battles. While vitamins like Protein boosts a Pokemon’s EVs by 10 points, a Muscle Feather boosts the value by 1 point. If you buy 25 Proteins and use two Muscle Feathers, you can max out a Pokemon’s Attack EV and save 10,000 Pokedollars.

Furthermore, if you are low on money, you can find Attack EV boosting items by finding them out in the open world. While not reliable, you should be able to find a handful before getting to the endgame. Don’t worry about all of this min-max training until you have beaten the Elite Four, completed the Path of Legends, and cleared Starfall Street.

There are still things to do after all of the main story paths. You can grind out Tera Raid battles and earn a bunch of League Points as an alternative to Pokedollars if the rare items don’t cut it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023