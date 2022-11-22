If you want the best of the best for your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, you have to know the terminology like EVs and IVs. They have been around since the very beginning of the game, luckily with much more of an expedited process to get this time around. To help you out, here is what you need to know about EVs in this new generation of Pokemon.

What Are EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

EVs is a short way to say Effort Values. It’s a term used to describe how many extra points go into a Pokemon’s growth when leveling up. Unlike IVs, you can actually manipulate where and how your points are allocated to. When you battle certain Pokemon, you start to gain EVs up to a hidden value of 510 total, distributed between each stat.

The most EVs a Pokemon can earn is 252 per stat, so in theory, you can max out two stats entirely while drip-feeding into a third one. You can gain EVs for a Pokemon by using feathers or Vitamins. This is an instant approach, but it is rather costly. Vitamins like Zinc, Carbos, and others raise a Pokemon’s EVs by 10 points. Feathers raise them by 1. Feathers may be cheaper, but are commonly found by taking part in Tera Raids.

The more natural way to increase EVs is to battle Pokemon. The thing is, if you want to increase a certain stat like Attack, you’d have to defeat Pokemon that “reward” these hidden points. Such Pokemon that give Attack EVs are examples like Gumshoos, Rockruff, and Gyarados. It’s easy to determine what EVs are given based on a wild Pokemon’s best stat. Gains also apply when battling trainers.

What many people might consider annoying about getting EVs is that with the inclusion of EXP share, you have to solo-level Pokemon or those you want to grow with the same values. You wouldn’t want to get Attack EVs for a Pokemon like Skeledirge since it has a high Sp. Attack. Keep that in mind when you start to grind.

Luckily as you can see what Pokemon you’re battling out in the field, the EV building will be much easier. So, with that said, happy grinding!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022